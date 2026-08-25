Six Eagles' Trade Candidates Ahead of Final Roster Cuts

The Philadelphia Eagles will have some decisions to make ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on Sunday, and general manager Howie Roseman is going to be busy.

There are a few position battles still to be decided and a few spots on the roster that could use an upgrade. How Roseman proceeds with both of these areas will be under the microscope.

This is a good Eagles team, one that has some questions attached. How can Philadelphia build the strongest possible roster by September 13?

They could look to add at another position or acquire draft picks for players that may not make the 53. Here are a few players that may not make the 53, but would also have value for another team. Some of these players will make the Eagles roster if they are not dealt.

Tanner McKee (QB)

McKee should be the QB2, even though the preseason performances don't mean much in retrospect to the Eagles. It's the complete body of work from April to August.

Based on the last few weeks, McKee should be the job. Hard to completely rule out Dalton, even though he has been playing well. So what should the Eagles do here?

The loser of the Eagles' QB2 competition will have value to another team, whether that's McKee or Dalton. McKee would have more trade value than Dalton, being that he's younger and on a rookie contract.

The Eagles could get something for McKee -- if Dalton wins the QB2 job.

Andy Dalton (QB)

If we're going to include McKee, Dalton has to be considered a trade candidate as well. Heck, the Eagles traded for Dalton this offseason!

Dalton hasn't performed well in two preseason games, but he's been fine in training camp. The Eagles may be able to trust Dalton to manage the offense for a week if Jalen Hurts has to miss a game. That may be where the QB2 decision lies.

This battle is too close to call, and another team could use a 16-year veteran as a backup quarterback if the Eagles decide to go with McKee. Dalton is a trade candidate if McKee wins the job.

Hollywood Brown (WR)

I think Brown is going to be on the 53, having a few good practices since his slow start to camp. Brown even showed his deep-ball ability on Monday, which is what the Eagles have bene waiting for.

Brown is still a trade candidate in case Elijah Moore beats him out for this WR4 job. It's highly unlikely the Eagles keep six wide receivers on the initial 53, and Brown is enough of a name to garner traction for a team short at wide receiver.

The Eagles need more wide receiver depth, but brown can answer some of those questions. The Eagles have a financial incentive not to cut him -- and they probably won't trade him either unless Moore wins the job.

Elijah Moore (WR)

Moore may be on the outside looking in, no matter how well he's performed this summer. For Moore to make it difficult for the Eagles to cut him is an accomplishment.

Based on how Moore has played this summer, it wouldn't be surprising for the Eagles to get something in exchange for him. Moore is on a favorable contract and has shown he can still be productive in this league if given targets.

The Eagles could try to get Moore on the practice squad as well and make him an early elevation the first few weeks -- if no team claims him. perhaps a team will not leave that to chance.

Fred Johnson (T)

The Eagles need veteran tackle depth, so Johnson is another one that's highly unlikely to be dealt. Having Johnson as the No. 4 tackle than can play both sides is valuable, to the Eagles and other teams.

What if the Eagles received an offer for Johnson they couldn't refuse? Starting caliber offensive linemen are hard to find in this league and the Eagles have shown they can develop young offensive linemen -- see Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, and Markel Bell.

If a team calls for Johnson, the Eagles would listen.

Gabe Hall (DT)

There are a few defensive tackles that would be trade candidates for the Eagles, but Hall isn't going to make the 53. Hall should be on a 53-man roster somewhere in this league (and made the Eagles' initial 53 last year).

Philadelphia is very deep at defensive tackle, and Ty Robinson played his way onto the roster. If the Eagles reserve a spot for Uar Bernard, there's the sixth defensive tackle spot. The Eagles aren't keeping seven.

Hall would easily be on the practice squad if he clears waivers, but he's good enough to be on a 53. Example of a trade candidate.

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