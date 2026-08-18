7 Eagles That Can Play Their Way Off Chopping Block In Joint Practices With Patriots

The biggest week of training camp for the Philadelphia Eagles is here.

The joint practices with the New England Patriots in Foxborough will be a barometer how good the Eagles are heading into the season. The same goes for the Patriots.

The joint practices have taken over as the dress rehearsal for the preseason. This is a golden opportunity for the bubble players on the roster to play their way off the roster -- or seal their fate.

There are seven Eagles players (non-rookies) that can play their way off the bubble with a strong week of practice against the Patriots. These players will be under the microscope all week.

Hollywood Brown (WR)

Brown is the definition of a bubble player heading into these joint practices. Although Brown had a good practice before the Eagles went north, he still needs to standout in the joint practices to snag a roster spot.

Even with DeVonta Smith expected back, it remains to be seen if Brown will be in the slot as the WR3 if Makai Lemon can't fully participate in practice. This could be a golden opportunity for Brown to shine with the first team offense against the Patriots secondary.

If Brown has a good two days, that will back the $5 million reasons why the Eagles should keep him.

Will Shipley (RB)

Shipley is the clear front runner for the RB3 job, yet his role may be elevated this week with Tank Bigsby (toe) on the mend. If Bigsby can't go, Shipley moves up to RB2 -- and crucial reps with the first team offense.

With Dameon Pierce (hamstring) still on the mend, Shipley can lock up his roster spot this week if he runs well as the RB2 or RB3 -- and catches the football. Shipley can seal a third year in Philadelphia.

Tanner McKee (QB)

Neither McKee nor Andy Dalton seem to want the QB2 job, but Dalton continues to open the door for McKee to seize the role. McKee hasn't played well over the past week, yet this could change if he shines with the second team in the joint practices.

McKee and Dalton will be splitting the reps, even though the Eagles have given Dalton more snaps with the second team. This is McKee's opportunity to rewrite the story and outplay Dalton when it matters most in the competition.

McKee thinks he's making a case for the job.

"My job is to go out and play when they call my number, and I am put on the field," McKee said. "So, how that is going — I am going to put in the work, I am going to do the extra stuff, I am going to do everything that I can to have my case of why I believe I should be the backup.

"But ultimately, the decision falls on the coaches.”

Kelee Ringo (CB)

Ringo certainly helped his roster case with his end zone interception in the preseason opener last week. Where Ringo gets a longer leash by the Eagles is his presence on special teams, as he is one of the best gunners in the NFL.

While it wouldn't be a surprise if Ringo makes the team, the Eagles are thin at cornerback this week. If Ringo plays well with the first and second team (and should get looks with both teams, he can lock up his roster spot.

Fred Johnson (T)

Johnson is likely to make this roster as a veteran tackle, even though John Ojukwu has been playing his way onto the second team -- as a guard at least. Ojukwu could beat out Johnson as the No. 4 tackle, but he may not practice in the joint sessions (we'll see later this week).

This is an opportunity for Johnson to play well against an opposing defense, or play like he did when he started games for the Eagles over the last two years. If Johnson holds his own, he should make this team.

Ty Robinson (DT)

Robinson has likely earned the No. 5 defensive tackle spot based on how he's played over the last week, yet he can lock up that roster spot with a strong two days against the Patriots.

Since Robinson was a fourth-round pick last year, he'll get a longer leash when he performs poorly. There was a time when Robinson's roster spot was in jeopardy, but he's shown enough for the Eagles to buy him more time.

A good week of practice will seal Robinson's place on the 53.

Elijah Moore (WR)

Moore is Brown's biggest threat for a roster spot, and he's earned first team reps on offense with Makai Lemon out. If Lemon is limited or misses the team portion of practice, Moore will get the same opportunities as Brown to make plays in the slot.

This could come down to who plays better, Brown or Moore. The winner will be in position to earn a roster spot at wide receiver. Moore will need to outplay Brown to earn his spot, based on his contract compared to Brown's.

This is the biggest week of Moore's career to date.