What the Eagles Can Do With Two Open Roster Spots After Flurry of Moves

Get ready for the return of Saquon Barkley after the running back missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury. Maybe left guard Landon Dickerson, too. How about Eli Stowers? Is the rookie tight end ready for a role? Or Zach Ertz, the veteran tight end who can continue his pursuit of becoming the team’s all-time receptions leader?

Whatever the moves, the Eagles are going to get reinforcements for their Week 7 home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football after a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday.

They jettisoned three running backs—Carson Steele, Jaydon Blue, and Ian Wheeler. Steele and Blue were on the 53-man roster, which means their departure opens two spots.

Steele was waived injured after he suffered a shoulder injury early in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. It was a tough break for him because it looked like a role was developing. Wheeler was on the practice squad, and his spot was taken by running back Elijah Mitchell.

With the release of Steele and Blue, the Eagles have just two running backs on the roster—Barkley and Dameon Pierce. They like to carry three on game day, which suggests Barkley is ready to return. Mitchell, who was with the team during training camp, will likely be elevated from the practice squad to give them three running backs.

The last time Barkley missed three straight games was in 2023 when he played for the New York Giants.

When healthy this year, which hasn’t been often enough, he has shown that he still has quickness and explosion in his game. At least for a half, anyway, then in the second half, he hasn’t done as well, but that could be because the playcalling goes askew.

Because he was never placed on injured reserve, Barkley is on the 53-man roster. That still leaves two open spots.

Help appears to be on the way

Last week, the Eagles opened the 21-day practice window to return for four players—Dickerson, Stowers, cornerback Jakorian Bennett, and tight end Grant Calcaterra. Any of those four are likely in play for taking one or both roster spots.

Jun 10, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) stretches during minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dickerson would be a tremendous boost. One of the team leaders, he has been out with a bone bruise in his knee since playing in the season opener against the Washington Commanders. Restoring him at left guard could be extremely beneficial for a young and inexperienced offensive line.

The O-line could also see the return of center Drew Kendall, who has been out with a knee injury and hasn’t played since the Eagles surprisingly traded their two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to the Ravens on Oct. 7.

The tight end position figures to get a boost with the possibility that Ertz, Stowers, or Calcaterra could get the roster call. There’s also a chance the Eagles release one of their current tight ends—Johnny Mundt or E.J. Jenksin— and any two of Ertz, Stowers, or Calcaterra.

Ertz needs eight more catches to reach 590 in his Eagles career and surpass the 589 put up by Hall of Fame receiver Harold Carmichael from 1971-1983.

The possibilities are tantalizing and should be known at some point as Week 7’s game draws closer.

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