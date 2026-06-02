Why Eagles Are Signing All These Once-Great RBs -- And What It Means For Will Shipley’s Future

Another running back has been added to the Philadelphia Eagles roster.

The Eagles signed former San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell prior to their second open minicamp practice to the media. Philadelphia had a roster spot to fill after trading away A.J. Brown, and decided to add more depth to the running back room.

Mitchell was one of the top rookies in football several years ago. He finished with 963 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Once the 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey, Mitchell's playing time significantly diminished.

Having just 120 carries since 2022, Mitchell rushed for only 560 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games (4.7 yards per carry). A knee injury hindered Mitchell's 2022 season and he played just five games, but Mitchell hasn't been the same since.

A hamstring injury cost Mitchell all of the 2024 season, and he played in just one game with the Chiefs in 2025. Mitchell hasn't recorded a carry since 2023.

Mitchell is the latest one-great running back that signed with the Eagles this offseason, the other being Dameon Pierce. Is there more to it than just for roster depth? Or are the Eagles thinking they can get something out of these players?

How the Eagles RB3 battle is shaping up

This battle is Will Shipley's to lose. Shipley is the favorite to win this job over Pierce and Mitchell, with Carson Steele in the mix.

Why is Shipley the favorite, even with more proven running backs like Pierce and Mitchell? He had just 23 touches last season, but was the primary kick returner.

The reality with Shipley is the touches just won't be there with Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby in the fold. Barkley is the highest paid running back in the NFL for a reason while Bigsby was immensely productive spelling Barkley.

The only role for Shipley was the pass-catching back in the Eagles offense, along with kick returning duties. Shipley had an opportunity as the RB2 last season, but the Eagles traded for Bigsby just a few games into the season.

Why was Shipley cast aside so quickly? Are the Eagles trying to find a better alternative than him as a RB3? Are they planning on keeping four running backs again?

Again, this job is Shipley's to lose. He needs a good summer.

Does Pierce or Mitchell have a chance?

Pierce can make this roster based on his ability to return kicks, as he has averaged 32.8 yards per return with a touchdown in his career. Pierce will need to beat out Shipley in the return game if he's going to unseat Shipley.

The Eagles do like Shipley, and need a pass-catching back. Neither Pierce nor Mitchell can do that, nor can Mitchell return kicks. This is why both Pierce and Mitchell are viewd as roster fillers this summer, just trying to make a mark in training camp.

Both Pierce and Mitchell were once good players. They are trying to prove they can be good again, and become an asset to the Eagles. All they need are an opportunity, which they'll get in training camp.

Pierce and Mitchell have an uphill battle ahead of them, needing to show the talent they had in their rookie seasons in the league to make a mark. The versions of Pierce and Mitchell that played in 2025 are just roster fillers, which was fitting they both played for the Chiefs last year -- who struggled to run the football at times.

Shipley is the overwhelming favorite to win the RB3 job. Piuerce and Mitchell provide competition, but Pierce has the bigger challenge this summer.