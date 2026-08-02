PHILADELPHIA – At this rate, Sean Mannion might not make it to Week 1. That’s a joke. The Eagles’ defense is not. Imagine installing an offense against this crew of defenders that boasts Pro Bowlers at every level, five in total, and a sly and crafty coordinator in Vic Fangio.

The offense’s struggles have been noticeable through the first three days of training camp, and while that may be somewhat concerning, it should be tempered by the fact that Mannion, 34, is in his first year as a coordinator and is installing a system that will take time to iron out the wrinkles for players, and doing it against a 67-year-old defensive coordinator who has coached for more than 40 years.

“I think it's pretty cool that you start from scratch again,” said running back Saquon Barkley. “Uh, learning a new language, getting familiar with a new system, and it's fun, you know, the way you're taking notes is a little bit different … but it's gonna put you in spots to do something new, something you may not be used to. But as a competitor, you welcome that challenge, and I think we're all doing that on this side of the ball, and, um, we got a great challenge every single day, going against Vic and those guys.”

Vic and those guys. It's a group that includes former Pro Bowlers Jalen Carter, Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Riq Woolen. Jonathan Greenard has been to the Pro Bowl, too, but he hasn’t practiced yet due to a pectoral strain. Then, there’s Jordan Davis, who should’ve been a Pro Bowler last year, and players such as Jalyx Hunt, who could very well be one this year.

Many of them have been together with Fangio for the previous two seasons.

Mannion Says It's Like Playing Chess Vs. Fangio

Eagles OC Sean Mannion talks to reporters at training camp on Aug. 1, 2026. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

“It's a tremendous group,” said Mannion. “Coach Fangio, he's as good as it gets in this league and has been for a long time. It's a great competition for us every day going against an elite unit there.

“I know playing against Philly the last couple years when I was in Green Bay, they're tough. They're tough. They play hard. They play fundamentally sound. There are a lot of great players over there and it's an awesome challenge for us every day to go against them and it'll only make us better.”

Mannion said it was like a chess match between he and Fangio. Receiver Dontayvion Wicks played under Mannion in Green Bay last year, though Mannion was the quarterbacks’ coach. He wasn’t installing a brand new offense to players who have never been in it previously.

"It's just a lot of different details and you know assignment alignments you have to have to learn,” said receiver Dontayvion Wicks, after Saturday’s practice. “It's not just going out and running routes and doing certain things like that you used to doing as a player. You got to know details that marry up with the QB that help him learn us you know and help us learn them.”

Yes, it will take time. If there isn’t any improvement between now and say the middle of August, then maybe it’s time to sweat.