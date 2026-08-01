PHILADELPHIA — Even though the talented Eagles defense is locked in with the exception of the safety position opposite Drew Mukuba, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made it clear Thursday that training camp will feature plenty of shuffling among the first-team defense.

The goal is to prepare players for the inevitable injuries and lineup changes that come during the season.

Asked about second-year linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. receiving first-team reps on Wednesday by Eagles On SI, Fangio explained his deliberate approach.

“We’ll mix and match it all the time,” the defensive mastermind said. “I think it’s very important in training camp that you’re not always working with the same guy next to you, particularly at ILB and safety, because things happen.”

The last thing you want are players trying to develop chemistry on the fly in the regular season.

A Different Kind Of Preparation

Eagles DC Vic Fangio speaks with reporters on July 30, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

“All of a sudden at ILB, Jihaad [Campbell] can’t play and now [Zack] Baun has to work with Jeremiah. We don’t want the first time that happens to be in a game,” said Fangio. “They need to work with each other and practice some. Same thing with safety – those are the two main positions.”

There are more moving parts at safety with All-Pro slot cornerback Cooper DeJean playing in base looks. In nickel, veteran Marcus Epps is trying to hold off Michael Carter, who is shifting to the position after excelling in the slot with the New York Jets earlier in his career.

It doesn’t end there, however.

“There’s others, but you have to mix and match a lot,” Fangio said.

With edge defender Jonathan Greenard out with a strained pec, Jalyx Hunt is taking the majority of first-team reps as the right overhang player. Arnold Ebiketie has subbed in for a few reps on the left and right side and don’t be surprised if A.J. Epenesa gets a few reps here and there.

Savvy veteran CB Jonathan Jones has also gotten a few first-team reps despite the presence of All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell and the talented Riq Woolen.

Fangio’s approach is to prioritize game-day preparation rather than staying rigid with the depth chart during camp.

Injuries are obviously part of the NFL, and the Eagles’ defensive staff wants its backups on the 53-man roster comfortable operating with multiple teammates.

For Trotter and Carter, specifically, the mixed first-team reps represent both opportunity and responsibility: master the system with whoever lines up beside them so the defense can persevere through adversity.