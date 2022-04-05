EAGLES UNFILTERED: The Howie Heist

The Howie Heist came mid-afternoon on Monday when news broke of an eight-pick trade between the Eagles and New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles GM Howie Roseman found a way to get the ammunition he wanted in the 2023 NFL Draft by parlaying one of his three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

To recap:

The Eagles sent two first-rounders and a sixth-rounder to the Saints for New Orleans’ first-round pick in this draft and in next year’s draft along with a third-round pick this year and a second-round selection in 2024.

Got all that?

Bottom line: The Eagles still own their 15th overall pick in this spring’s draft, set to begin on April 28.

More bottom line: The Eagles have two first-round picks and two second-round selections next year, affording them to go as high as they want to take a quarterback provided Jalen Hurts doesn’t improve in 2022.

Next year’s QB crop is considered better than this year’s group.

The two future picks are gold for Roseman and it's the second straight year he was able to grow draft capital.

He did last year when he traded down six spots in the draft to take the Miami Dolphins' first-round pick this year (15) and parlayed Carson Wentz’s disastrous 2020 season into the Colts’ first-round pick this year (16, the one he traded to the Saints).

Given all that, an emergency episode of Eagles Unfiltered was immediately taped.

Here are the links to find co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles talking about the trade and the upcoming draft, with the new picks in place:

