Emmanuel Acho Explains Why a Good Team Can't Want Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers needs a new team to sign him in order to continue his Hall of Fame NFL career. Considering that he's 41 and rapidly approaching the end of that incredible run, it makes sense that he'd value going somewhere he could contend for a Super Bowl. Yet there's a double-edged sword at play if you believe The Facility's Emmanuel Acho, who discussed the topic on Monday morning.
"A good team can't want Aaron Rodgers because teams are better as of late without Rodgers than they are with Rodgers," Acho said.
Acho made his case by showing the records of the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets before or after Rodgers got involved in the mix. And technically they could bolster the case. On the other hand Rodgers was spectacular for many years in Green Bay and solid down the stretch for New York last season.
"I always ask myself in life three questions," Acho continued. "Coincidence? Causation? Or correlation? Is there a correlation between the fact that the Packers are better and the Jets were better without Aaron Rodgers than they were with Aaron Rodgers. Or is it purely coincidence? Well, if an NFL season is roughly 17 games and I just showed you all a three-year sample size, we're talking roughly 51 games in which games are better without Aaron Rodgers than they are with Aaron Rodgers I refuse to believe it's coincidence. Now the question for me to chase: Is it causation?"
There's a lot there. One of the major factors contributing to this 51-game sample size and its results is that Jordan Love is an awesome quarterback. That seems to be a completely random factor outside of Rodgers's control.
It's an interesting February television segment but it's hard to believe Rodgers would agree to play on a team that isn't competitive. Just like it wouldn't make any sense for a bad team to want him because he's not a long term answer.
The sweet spot seems to be a side like the Pittsburgh Steelers that just needs a little bit better production out of the position in order to have a realistic chance to make a playoff run. Time will tell.