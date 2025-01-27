Empire State Building Celebrated the Eagles Win, and Left NYC Fans Furious
The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday with a dominant 55–23 win over the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.
As the NFC East rivals faced off on the field, their fellow NFC East rivals—the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants—were busy at home preparing for next season.
At tailgates before the game kicked off, fans of both the Eagles and Commanders got together to roast the NFC East teams that had failed to reach the conference title game.
While the mockery surely stung, the real pain for some Giants fans came after the game, when the Empire State Building lit up the New York skyline in Kelly green to honor the Eagles’ victory.
This is a tradition that happens every year, and whichever team wins the AFC championship will receive the same treatment later tonight.
But just because it’s an annual moment doesn’t mean that some New York sports fans couldn’t take it as a personal slight.
The lighting doubly stung Giants fans, as not only were the Eagles on to the Super Bowl, but they were doing it with former Giant Saquon Barkley leading the way.
Barkley ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC title game.