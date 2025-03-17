Even Aaron Rodgers's Close Friends Don't Know What's Going On With His Free Agency
The future of Aaron Rodgers's NFL career remains very much a mystery to the public—and those in his orbit who would have the inside track on knowing anything. AJ Hawk, a regular on the Pat McAfee Show, was asked on their program Monday what he's hearing about the mercurial quarterback and what might happen. And Hawk had nothing.
"I wish I knew," Hawk said. "I wish I knew what was taking so long. Like, for real, I got questions as well from my side. I don't know what the deadline might be, I don't know when a decision would come, and I don't really know what's going on behind the scenes. What could be holding up now and when does it happen?"
Hawk and Rodgers were longtime teammates with the Green Bay Packers and he's a regular on McAfee's show, which has been the go-to place for updates on the quarterback as he takes control of his media messaging.
McAfee pointed out there haven't been indicators or messaging from Rodgers or his team about timelines or playing ball again. This has allowed fanbases to go through the cycle of thinking they might be getting the 41-year-old to getting upset that nothing happened.
It's getting increasingly hard for the public to wait for any single piece of information and this is a big, juicy one, so the itchiness to get some sort of resolution is understandable. At the same time, no news means that this is still a very select group of potential news teams—the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. Yet if anyone was going to pull something out of left field, Rodgers is a likely candidate.
So that's the update. That there's nothing to update. Go ahead and ask someone who knows the quarterback personally because chances are they don't know either.