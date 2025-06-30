Ex-Dolphin Raheem Mostert Reacts to Smith, Ramsey Steelers Trade With Spicy Post
Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert did not hold back after learning that his former team would be trading Pro-Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith and Pro-Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blockbuster offseason deal.
Mostert, who the Dolphins released in February after three seasons, on Monday laid into Miami regarding their treatment of high-caliber talent while simultaneously congratulating Smith and Ramsey on their new home.
"Hot take: Be a Pro-bowler on the Dolphins, get treated like sh--," Mostert posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Happy for my guys though! GO BALL OUT!"
The full trade will see Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick head back to Miami alongside a 2027 fifth-round pick, while Pittsburgh will receive a 2027 seventh-round pick, as well.
The move is just the latest in what has been an extremely active offseason for the Steelers, who also signed veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a long-awaited, highly publicized deal. The Mike Tomlin-led team has not won a playoff game since 2016, and it would seem the front office is trying everything they can to break that streak this season.
For what it's worth, at least Ramsey seemed relatively excited by the swap, as evidenced by the hype video he released to announce the trade. So who knows if both he and Smith feel the same as Mostert regarding the Dolphins' front office ... still, though, they probably appreciate that an ex-teammate has got their back, anyway.