Falcons Troll Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson in Schedule Release Video

Checkmate.

Mike Kadlick

Belichick and Hudson have become the butt of plenty jokes lately.
Months after Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson trolled the Atlanta Falcons for their 28-3 Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, the team has finally clapped back at the 24-year-old.

Within their 2025 schedule release video—which was cleverly inspired by the video game Mario Kart—a cartoon version of Belichick and Hudson were seen sitting on the beach with a sign behind them reading, "We're not talking about this."

Belichick and Hudson make an appearance in Atlanta's schedule release video.
The quote, of course, is poking fun at comment Hudson blurted out during Belichick's awkward CBS Sunday Morning interview late last month when he was asked how the two met. Said interview was supposed to promote the North Carolina head coach's new book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football," but has instead spiraled into a life of it's own, leading to reports of her banishment from the Tar Heels' football facility and Belichick having to clarify the two's relationship.

Well done, Falcons. Well done.

