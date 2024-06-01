Are Falcons Done Adding Pass Rushers? Jessie Bates III Weighs In
The Atlanta Falcons have long battled pass rush question marks, and they didn't do as much as many expected to quell those concerns this offseason.
Neither of Atlanta's sack leaders from a season ago - Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree, who had 6.5 apiece - are currently on the roster.
The Falcons drafted four defensive front players in second-round tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, third-round edge rusher Bralen Trice, fourth-round tackle Brandon Dorlus and sixth-round tackle Zion Logue, but spurned addressing the spot at No. 8 overall, opting instead for Michael Penix Jr. with hopes of securing a long-term answer at quarterback.
With no surefire immediate impact additions to a pass rush that tied for No. 21 in sacks league-wide with 42 last season, uncertainty persists about whether the Falcons did enough to help their cause.
But All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III is optimistic about the group Atlanta boasts up front, in part because of the influx of rookies.
"I thought we got a lot of young guys up front that are very versatile, can rush the edge a little bit and play inside and play the run," Bates said after an OTA practice. "I feel comfortable with the guys we have. We had a really good as a defense as a whole and just something to build off of for this year."
The Falcons return several-impact pass rushers, including outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, who had six sacks as a second-year pro in 2023, and defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, two well-established pressure players.
There's also veteran outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and rising second-year defensive end Zach Harrison, who had three sacks and four tackles for loss in his final three games as a rookie.
So, Atlanta has pieces - and Bates thinks more may be on the way, courtesy of Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot.
"Terry and them, I don't think they're done with the offseason," Bates said. "There's still a lot of observing going on week in and week out - that's why we're out here. But I'm sure they'll have a plan."
The Falcons are winding down OTAs and will move into mandatory minicamp from June 10-12 before breaking for the summer. They haven't announced when training camp will start, but it's often the last week of July, giving players around six weeks to get away and recharge before preparation for the season ramps up.
This break also presents an opportunity for Atlanta's rookies to get a breather for the first time since last summer, as many went directly from their final-college season to draft prep and straight into rookie minicamp and OTAs.
But if there is any fatigue, it hasn't been noticeable to Falcons defensive line coach Jay Rodgers.
Rookies arrived in Flowery Branch well behind the curve, with veterans nearly a month ahead after starting the offseason program April 2. The Falcons are trying to hasten the process for the rookies and hold separate meetings for them, attempting to help the players get caught up with teach tape that veterans have already seen.
Rodgers and the rest of Atlanta's staff can't spend any additional time on the field with the rookies, but they're frequently together inside the walls of the team's headquarters. Thus far, there's been little time wasted and a steady rate of growth from the new additions.
"They've been all really attentive in the meetings," Rodgers said. "We're working to build those traits, and then try to take those things we're learning in the meeting room and apply them to what we're doing on the field."
The question now facing Fontenot and the Falcons is if the rookie class has made enough of an impression to avoid signing a veteran presence on the edge this summer. Of note, Campbell is still unsigned, and he and head coach Raheem Morris have had discussions about a reunion, though it's unclear how those talks went.
But for Bates, Rodgers, Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, the goal remains the same no matter who takes the field this fall.
"Whether we go get a new guy or whether we don't, whoever's on that edge better go get to the quarterback as soon as possible," Bates said.