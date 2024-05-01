Atlanta Falcons Playoff Odds: Atlanta Among Betting Favorites
The Atlanta Falcons have been given the fourth-best odds among all 32 teams to make the postseason by a variety of sportsbooks, including DraftKings (-300), BetMGM (-275), BetRivers (-265) and FanDuel (-250).
According to BetOnline, the Falcons have a 73.3% chance to snap their playoff drought, also No. 4 league-wide.
The Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are the consensus top three teams by each outlet, with Atlanta followed by a more diversely picked group including the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.
The Falcons haven’t finished with a winning record since 2017, taking seven victories in five of the past six years, but they’re starting with a fresh slate this fall – especially at two of the sport’s most important positions.
Atlanta has a new face at head coach and quarterback, with Raheem Morris and $180-million man Kirk Cousins replacing Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder, respectively.
Buzz is palpable – but Morris, prompted with the idea of the Falcons being favorites at the annual league meetings , didn’t put much emphasis on topping the summer odds lists.
“I don't think you really got to buy into that,” Morris said. “I think we got an opportunity to go out there and win. Not because of what the division looks like, more because of the people that I'm around, the people in our building, the people that I've been building at this point.”
Morris noted the NFL is a worst-to-first league, where unpredictability is the name of the game.
The Falcons are clear favorites in the NFC South, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank No. 18 in playoff odds, the New Orleans Saints are slotted at No. 22 and the Carolina Panthers possess the league’s worst odds overall.
But Morris doesn’t look at the division that way.
“I remember everybody looked at the (NFC) East a little while ago, we all thought, ‘Man, it’s a bad division,’ and then you go back and you’re like, ‘Oh my god, this is the best division in football,’” Morris said. “No different than what happened out west with us and that changes every single year in the NFL – it just happens.”
Still, Morris is confident in the pieces added since he arrived, be it Cousins, receivers Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore, or his coaching staff.
For those reasons, Morris thinks the Falcons have put themselves in a good spot to win, and his decision is not – and never will be – rooted in betting lines.
“I've been around too long to look at it that way,” Morris said. “Fortunately, I don’t play the betting games and do some of the fantasy football things. You never know – that's why it's the best league in football.”
Disclaimer: Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.