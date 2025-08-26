Atlanta Falcons Get Offensive Tackle Help in Trade with Seattle Seahawks
As week one approaches for all 32 NFL teams, the Atlanta Falcons have suffered some unfortunate injuries to their offensive line. Long-time starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, who recently signed a two-year, $30 million contract with $18 million, went down with an injury last week.
McGary is set to miss “significant time,” according to head coach Raheem Morris. Morris indicated that McGary would do a stint on the injured list, but didn’t clarify if that would be with a designation to return during the season or not.
Backup offensive tackle Storm Norton is also set to miss six to eight weeks after getting surgery on a problematic ankle that has plagued him during the offseason.
With the starter and backup both out for at least the first month of the season, the Falcons hit the phone to find a trade partner for an offensive tackle. They found a listener in the form of the Seattle Seahawks.
“Trade! The #Seahawks are sending OT Michael Jerrell to the #Falcons for a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick, per source.” NFL reporter Tom Pelissero reported via X.
Jerrell was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks out of the University of Findlay in the 6th round of the 2024 NFL draft. He signed a standard rookie deal and comes to Atlanta with a base salary of $960,000 and three years remaining on his contract.
Coincidentally, Jerrell got his first start as a professional in Atlanta last season in the Seahawks’ Week 7 34-14 win.
Per Pro Football Focus, Jerell played 245 snaps at right tackle for Seattle during his rookie season. He is credited with giving up just 15 total pressures, three sacks, and two quarterback hits last year.
Atlanta was said to be actively shopping for a tackle, and now they’ve gotten one in Jerrell. He will be expected to compete with Eli Wilkinson for the starting right tackle spot until Norton or McGary returns, if McGary returns.
We’ll have more clarity on the timeline of Norton and McGary at 4:30 p.m. when the Falcons release their full 53-man roster, including injury designations. If a player is on the injured list but designated for a return, he misses at least four weeks. If the Falcons decide to keep Norton, he would be a candidate for a return designation.
The bigger question is the severity of McGary’s injury, which the Falcons have been coy about since he was hurt. It’s likely he gets a return designation, but no guarantee. Even then, there’s no guarantee he’d be back in four games.
So in the meantime, the Falcons have gotten a young offensive tackle with experience starting in the NFL for a cheap cost.