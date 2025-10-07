Atlanta Falcons Offensive Identity Key to Upcoming Matchup With Bills
Heading out of their early Week 5 bye, Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was asked what the team’s identity was after four games of regular-season play.
“I think we’re a running football team that’s able to go out there run it on just about anybody when you want to run it. With the two guys that we do have, I think those guys are doing a great job. I think our up front is having the ability to be able to run the football.” Morris said.
The Falcons currently average 136.0 rushing yards per game (sixth in the NFL), and the two guys leading the way are running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Robinson has had himself a season on the ground, accumulating 314 rushing yards (on nearly 5.0 yards per carry) and a touchdown in four games. Before the bye week, Robinson was fifth in rushing yards and first in broken tackles despite being 12th in carries.
Allgeier was the first Falcon to record a touchdown on the ground this season, taking in a five-yard score to ice Atlanta’s 22-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. The running back has 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries this year.
The Falcons are 2-0 on the season when Allgeier has 15 or more rush attempts. The Falcons are in their element when both running backs are part of the offense. In the Falcons' Week 4 34-27 victory over the Washington Commanders, the offense finally woke up for the first time during the 2025 season. Both running backs touched the ball at least 16 times, combining for 231 yards of total offense (126 yards on the ground) and two touchdowns (both of which came on the ground).
Rushing the ball is this team’s identity, and although they will be facing a good Buffalo Bills team in Week 6, it’s a team that struggles against the run. The Bills are currently allowing 145.6 rushing yards per game, which is good for 28th in the NFL. Buffalo has given up 100 or more rushing yards in four of five games this season and given up 180 or more rushing yards in two games this season.
If the Falcons want to pull out an impressive victory over a 4-1 Bills team, they will need to stick with their identity and run the football. In both their losses this season, Atlatna has gotten away from running the ball. In Week 1, they threw the ball 42 times as opposed to 28 rushes. In Week 3, they had 43 passes to 23 rushes.
To upset the Bills, Atlanta will need to run the ball early and often. The Falcons' offense is at its best when it leans on the run game, wearing down defenses, and opening up the passing game.