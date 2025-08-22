Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys, How to Watch, Listen, Stream
ATLANTA, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons are set to wrap their preseason slate on Friday night as they travel west to AT&T Stadium to face off with the Dallas Cowboys at 8:00 ET in a nationally televised contest.
While nearly every expected starter is expected to sit out tonight’s contest, this will still be a great opportunity for fans to see other contributors fighting to make the final 53-man roster.
It might also give a glimpse at how the Falcons plan on attacking the right tackle position with Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton out. Rookie Jack Nelson has started the previous two games, knowing that McGary would start Week 1.
But with McGary likely out for the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Storm Norton out another 6-8 weeks after ankle surgery, head coach Raheem Morris may want to evaluate possible replacements. Nelson likely doesn’t factor into that equation yet.
“This is the make-the-roster game,” Raheem Morris said this week about the importance of this final matchup. “This is where those guys solidify themselves on that 53-man roster or that practice squad or whatever the case may be, trying to finalize who you keep.”
Beyond the active roster, players who are unlikely to make the roster will get one more chance to audition for a practice squad role, a place where the Falcons were very active in 2024. The final cuts will be made official on Tuesday at 4:00 ET.
Similar to the Falcons, the Cowboys are also opting to sit out their starters, instead choosing to deploy their second units led by quarterback Joe Milton.
See below to find out how to tune in to watch or listen to the Falcons’ final preseason action.
What: Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys
Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX
When: Friday, August 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET.
TV (national): NFL Network
TV (local): Fox 5
Announcers: Justin Kutcher (play-by-play), Coy Wire and D.J. Shockley (color analysts), Jen Hale (sideline reporter)
Radio (local): 92.9 The Game (pre-game starting at 6:00)
Announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: NFL+
Streaming outside the Atlanta market: DAZN