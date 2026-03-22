Three Unsigned Free Agents Who Could Start for Atlanta Falcons This Season

While the Atlanta Falcons have already addressed several positional needs in free agency, adding players like defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and kicker Nick Folk, the work isn't done just yet.

As the NFL Draft approaches in April, teams are still putting the finishing touches on their incoming free agent classes, and there are still dozens of players available with significant starting experience who could make an immediate impact for a team in need.

Currently ranking among the league’s bottom half in available cap space ($15,026,512), Atlanta has had a strategy of adding depth, primarily with one-year deals this offseason, and that trend will likely continue with any other moves they make.

Falcons on SI takes a look at three unsigned free agents who could instantly slide into a starting role for Atlanta next season.

WR Stefon Diggs (New England Patriots)

Diggs could immediately slide into a starting role for the Falcons alongside Drake London. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Fresh off serving as the leading receiver on a New England Patriots team that reached Super Bowl LX, the 32-year-old is still reliable enough to inject life into an offense in search of a stronger aerial attack.

Last season, Diggs hauled in 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns while starting all 17 games. His best game of the season came during his return to Buffalo, when he carved up the Bills’ defense for 146 receiving yards on ten catches.

As someone who has thrived as a sure-handed route technician, his game has always been built to age well. While he may not have the same 4.46 speed he showcased at the 2015 NFL Combine, his ability to create separation through precise route running and an overall advanced understanding of the game still makes him a reliable target.

Diggs would add an extra dimension to a Falcons offense in search of new sources of production. He would be the third receiver Atlanta has added this offseason, joining Olamide Zaccheaus (two years, $4.5 million) and Jahan Dotson (two years, $15 million).

LB Bobby Wagner (Washington Commanders)

Wagner finished with the fifth-most combined tackles in the NFL last year, making him a logical fit for a Falcons team in need of a run-stopper. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the recent departure of former leading tackler Kaden Elliss, Atlanta still has a hole to fill in the form of a consistent run stopper. Atlanta added Christian Harris and Channing Tindall in free agency, but neither has the resume of Bobby Wagner.

The NFL 2010s All-Decade Team member may not have the same freakish versatility against the run and pass that he displayed during his days in Seattle, but Wagner still racked up the fifth-most combined tackles (162) in the league during the 2025 season.

One of the league’s top tacklers entering his 15th season, the 10-time Pro Bowler finished with the ninth-highest overall grade among linebackers (78.6) last season, along with the fifth-highest run defense grade (90.3), according to Pro Football Focus.

As the years pile on, he’s started to get undressed in pass coverage, but Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s willingness to scheme creatively and to his players’ strengths could help keep him limit those situations.

Edge Jadeveon Clowney (Dallas Cowboys)

After recording the third-highest sack total of his career last season, the 33-year-old proved he can still generate pressure at a serviceable level. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While the Falcons have already made moves to offset the expected losses of James Pearce Jr. and Leonard Floyd, signing pass rushers Azeez Ojulari (one year, $1.4 million), Samson Ebukam (one year, $2.75 million) and Cam Thomas (one year, $3 million), Clowney would be the most recently productive and experienced addition of the group.

Throughout the 2025 season with the Dallas Cowboys, the three-time Pro Bowler finished among the league’s top 20 in both sacks (9.5, the third-highest total of his career) and tackles for loss (12), while adding 41 combined tackles.

Now entering his 12th season, Clowney has bounced around the NFL as somewhat of a pass-rushing mercenary, making contributions to seven teams throughout his professional career. If Atlanta aims to retain its status as one of the league’s top pass rushing teams, adding a proven veteran like Clowney would be the next step to achieve that.