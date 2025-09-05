Atlanta radio host argues Falcons justified passing on Jalen Carter
The Atlanta Falcons have long struggled with bolstering their defensive line. Hopefully, that is about to change this season with the emergence of Ruke Orhorohoro, Brandon Dorlus, and others. Still, one popular solution was available to the Falcons a few seasons ago.
Jalen Carter, a former national championship-winning Georgia Bulldog, was a popular name in the 2023 NFL draft class in Atlanta. The Falcons needed defensive line depth, and Carter appeared to be a perfect on-field option for them after he slipped to their pick at No. 8 overall. Off the field, there were still some reported ‘character issues’ with the former Bulldog.
Whether that impacted the Falcons’ choice or not, they opted to select running back Bijan Robinson, while opting to draft Zach Harrison in the third round.
Last night, the other player took center stage on Thursday night as the Eagles and Cowboys kicked off the 2025 NFL regular season.
Before a single snap was played, Carter was seen spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, for which he was subsequently kicked out of the game. Even though the Eagles eventually went on to win the game, the Cowboys scored on their next four possessions and nearly spoiled a Super Bowl celebration at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Morning Shift on the Falcons’ flagship station, 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, had some thoughts on what happened last night. They discussed the topic on Friday morning, and former Falcon and pre- & post-game host Mike Johnson shared some pointed thoughts.
"The first day we ever did this show, we talked about Jalen Carter and I said, 'I don't want him here,'" Johnson said. "My reasoning was, at his pro day, he looked bad, and he cramped up. This is the biggest day of your life to this point, and this is the performance you put up?"
Johnson goes on to highlight how effective Carter is on the field, but also that he is destined to make a handful of “boneheaded decisions” in the process.
“That was bad,” he continued. “It was an awful look for the NFL to start the season, and I’m still kind of in shock over it.”
Both players have gone on to have fantastic starts to their respective NFL careers.
The 24-year-old Carter has since taken over the Eagles’ elite defensive line and has established himself as one of the game’s best interior players. He finished second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year vote in 2023 before taking his game to the next level in 2024 when he reached his first Pro Bowl and was named an All-Pro as the Eagles ran to the Super Bowl title.
Robinson has delivered a Pro Bowl season of his own and has the fourth-most rushing yards (2,432) in the NFL since joining the team in 2023 – and, it’s worth noting, he is the only running back in the top five who has not had a winning record in that same timeframe. The Falcons’ back has his sights set on another strong season come Sunday.
Both teams are thrilled with their selection, but was this most recent outburst just another example of why the Falcons should be happy they chose to pass on the defender?