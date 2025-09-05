Atlanta radio host argues Falcons justified passing on Jalen Carter

Mike Johnson didn't want Jalen Carter in ATL — and after Thursday’s spitting incident, he’s doubling down. From his underwhelming Pro Day to “boneheaded decisions," Mike explains why Carter was never a Falcons fit.



📻 Hear more from @squidbilly929, @MPJohnson79 & @AliMacRadio pic.twitter.com/7JyZCNE6Eh