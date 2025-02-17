Bijan Robinson Makes Michael Penix Jr.'s Transition Easier for Atlanta Falcons
Even after finally inserting first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. into the lineup, the Atlanta Falcons went into the offseason with a competitive whimper. The defense played a big hand in Penix's 1-2 record as a starter as the offense averaged 32 points in his three starts.
Most believe Penix should have gotten considerably more than three starts as Kirk Cousins struggled with his play and his health during a four-game losing streak that ultimately derailed the season.
Of course, the major power brokers within the Falcons organization have rather predictably pushed the counter narrative that they did enough to inform everyone that Cousins only briefly struggled with his health.
Truth is, it matters little who you believe, key figures within the locker room like Bijan Robinson are now of the firm belief that they did their best to adjust to the change head coach Raheem Morris ultimately made under center.
"That's the NFL, so you can't really be surprised when things happen," Robinson told RG reporter DJ Siddiqi. "You just gotta learn how to adapt, learn how to go with it, learn how to support one another, support one quarterback, support the other, always throughout the whole season."
Penix Jr. might have only thrown four touchdowns against three interceptions after getting the starting nod, but the three games he put together at the controls can be regarded as laying the foundation for better things to come in 2025.
Certainly Robinson feels himself and his teammates did more than just circle the wagons behind Penix Jr.; in difficult circumstances they proved they can flex while on the run.
"We had to make sure Mike was ready to go, because he's obviously a young guy," Robinson noted about rallying behind their rookie signal caller. "He had his first three starts, so I always made sure he was always dialled into the game."
For all of Robinson's abundant talent, without a quarterback under center who can really paint a picture, the 23 year old has suffered through back-to-back losing seasons to kick start his NFL career.
At least from a mental toughness perspective, Robinson is proving just how resilient he can be. Atlanta's leading rusher is simply not prepared to offer up the same old tired excuses.
"I'll just say like being consistent, like being consistent from week to week," Robinson identified. "I don't look ahead. Obviously, we want to go to the playoffs and have big goals and be in the Super Bowl.
"We've got to focus on one week at a time, one day at a time, because obviously in this league, when you start looking ahead, you start getting smacked in the mouth, you start losing. I would probably say just be consistent week to week and take it one game at a time so we can be in the playoffs."
The Falcons will enter 2025 with their fifth-starting quarterback in five years. Robinson and his teammates are doing their best to make sure it’s the last time they have a new starter for a long, long time.