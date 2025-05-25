RB Bijan Robinson Isn't Only Falcons Star Needing Contract Extension
The Atlanta Falcons landed playmaker after playmaker while picking in the top 10 four consecutive years from 2021-24. All those players are still on the roster, but it won't be long before multiple of them need contract extensions.
In an article published Friday, CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan had the difficult task of picking one player for each NFL team that is the top candidate to receive a contract extension next. Sullivan picked one of those former top 10 picks for the Falcons -- running back Bijan Robinson.
"The Falcons running back is extension eligible after the 2025 season and could become the highest-paid player at his position whenever he inks a new deal. Robinson enjoyed a career year as a rusher in 2024, logging 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground," Sullivan wrote. "With Michael Penix Jr. ascending as the full-time starter, more stable quarterback play should only result in better numbers for Robinson.
"Saquon Barkley currently leads backs, making $20.6 million per year, and Robinson could rival that figure."
Robinson certainly needs an extension. He deserves to be the highest-paid running back in the league, and it's likely the Falcons will award him with that title if he has another strong campaign in 2025.
But one could argue receiver Drake London is next in line for a contract extension with the Falcons. London and Robinson were each No. 8 selections, but London came to Atlanta a year before Robinson in 2022.
London posted his first 100-catch, 1,000-yard season last year with 100 receptions and 1,271 receiving yards. He also had a career-best nine touchdowns.
Sullivan's point about Robinson likely being even better with more steady quarterback play is warranted. But London's likely to benefit the most if Michael Penix Jr. is a franchise signal-caller.
The two already appear to have chemistry as well. London had 17 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns in the final two games of the 2024 season with Penix.
London isn't going to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. So, Robinson's contract extension could be a more strenuous negotiation process.
Because Robinson's deal will be so expensive, the Falcons have to keep it in mind with whatever moves they make that impact the salary cap.
That doesn't mean, though, that they won't sign London. The Falcons likely will and should, and since the organization has an extra year before needing a new contract for Robinson, it's actually more likely London receives a contract extension first.