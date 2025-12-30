Falcons Bijan Robinson Has Slim Shot a Making History

With one game to go, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has a shot at the history books. If he can record 255 total yards on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, he would break the NFL’s all-time single-season scrimmage yards record of 2,509, which was set by Chris Johnson in 2009.

Robinson had yet another stellar performance on Monday Night Football, as he ran for 195 yards, including a 93-yard house call (the longest rush of the season) and added 34 yards and a score through the air as he helped lead the Falcons to a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson leads the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,255 yards on the year, nearly 200 more than second-place Christian McCaffrey with 2,069 yards. On Monday, the third year back broke the Falcons' record for scrimmage yards in a season and became the NFL’s leader in career scrimmage yards before turning 24 with 5,605.

Reaching 255 yards is obviously no small feat, and if Robinson were to do so, it would mark the most yards he has ever recorded in a single game. He essentially has to make history en route to making history in another way.

He has come close twice this year, with 229 yards on Monday night, and 238 yards, ironically, on a Monday Night in October against the Buffalo Bills.

The Falcons will have to get past the Saints on Sunday to close out the season. But Robinson has had his moments against them in years past as well. Robinson has surpassed 100 total yards from scrimmage against New Orleans in four of his five career games against them, including a 73-yard receiving touchdown in Week 18 of 2023, the longest receiving touchdown of his career.

While a historic, record-breaking performance may be a tall order, Robinson has more attainable milestones within his reach. With 138 yards on Sunday, Robinson would climb into the top three in NFL history and pass Christian McCaffrey’s 2019 mark of 2,392 yards for the most of any active player.

Robinson needs just 28 yards to pass Saquon Barkley’s mark of 2,283 yards from last season, for the most of any player in the last six years.

Bijan is at 2,195 scrimmage yards. He needs 89 more across tonight and Week 18 to clear Saquon Barkley’s 2,283 from last season for the most scrimmage yards for any player over the last six seasons. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 30, 2025

Barkley had said even before the season began that he thought Robinson was the most talented back in the league.

“Do I think I’m the most talented one right now? I don’t. Bijan [Robinson] is the most talented. Puts it all together.” Barkley said.

Now Robinson has a chance to outgain Barkley’s historic 2024 season, a season that garnered a First Team All-Pro selection for the running back, along with MVP votes.

While the Falcons may be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, Bijan Robinson has a chance to etch himself in the record books on Sunday in the Falcons final game of the season.

