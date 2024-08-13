Ex Atlanta Falcons WR Signs with Buffalo Bills After Free Agency Visit
Former Atlanta Falcons receiver Damiere Byrd's winding career path has taken him to a new home.
Byrd signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills on Monday, according to ESPN. The deal came hours after Buffalo hosted Byrd for a private workout.
The 31-year-old Byrd played extensively for the Falcons in 2022, logging 14 appearances with four starts. He saw 23 targets, which he turned into 13 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
Byrd, who stands 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, is perhaps best remembered for his 75-yard touchdown grab against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.
The Falcons let Byrd depart in free agency the following spring, and he signed with the NFC South-rival Carolina Panthers. But after an injury in training camp, Byrd was placed on injured reserve and ultimately released in late August.
Upon recovering, Byrd returned to the Falcons -- he signed a one-year deal to join the practice squad Oct. 19. Byrd played in one game in his return stint to Atlanta and saw two targets but failed to record any catches. The Falcons released Byrd on Nov. 22.
Byrd signed with the Houston Texans in mid-January for the AFC playoffs but was not retained after the postseason. This spring, the Erial, N.J., native joined the Commanders but was released July 31.
The Miami Dolphins hosted Byrd for a free agency visit Aug. 7 but opted instead for receiver Mike Harley. But ultimately, Byrd will get his chance in the AFC East -- and isn't scheduled to see the Falcons until at least 2025.