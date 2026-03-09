ESPN Reveals Disturbing New Details In James Pearce Jr. Investigation

New disturbing reports have emerged from the James Pearce Jr. domestic violence investigation in Miami. According to a report from ESPN’s NFL Nation reporter Marc Raimondi , Atlanta Falcons edge rusher had been the subject of several 911 calls before his arrest on February 7th.

Before Pearce allegedly rammed his vehicle into Rickea Jackson’s car, ESPN reports that “at least seven 911 calls to police indicate heightened fears from his unidentified girlfriend that she was being stalked and harassed, and that she believed Pearce had tried to break into her residence.”

In one of those calls to the police on January 28th, one unnamed woman who shared the residence with Pearce said that she was “in fear” after he had damaged the front door to the home. Pearce was gone by the time the police arrived, and she opted to stay in a hotel that evening to “avoid further incidents.”

That was one of two police calls that day.

On November 24th (the day after the Falcons’ Week 12 matchup with the New Orleans Saints), police were called after Pearce “came to [a woman’s] residence, knocked on the door and called a landline ‘various times’.” Pearce allegedly owed the subject $70,000, but again left before police arrived on the scene.

She called the police again in the early hours of the next morning after Pearce’s father called to inform her that his son was coming back to the house. He did not arrive on the scene.

On February 2nd (just three days before Pearce went to California to be recognized as a finalist for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year), a security guard alleged that Pearce was “stalking” a redacted individual and had been “spotted at the home ‘on multiple occasions over the past several days.’”

No arrests were made during those police visits to the Jackson residence. However, the report does state that officers instructed Pearce to “stay away” from his ex-girlfriend’s residence. The two were in a fluctuating relationship and had separated on multiple occasions, dating back to November.

Pearce was arrested on five felony charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. He was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $20,500 bond and with a stay-away order, which prohibits contact of any kind with Jackson.