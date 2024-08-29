Falcons Finalize Practice Squad, Sign Ex Notre Dame, Cincinnati Bengals DL
The Atlanta Falcons have made their 16th -- and final -- practice squad signing, agreeing to terms with defensive end Khalid Kareem. Atlanta announced the move in a press release Thursday.
After spending four years at Notre Dame, Kareem was a fifth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 16 games as a rookie, compiling 19 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.
In 2021, Kareem played in seven games with one start, logging nine tackles, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble and two quarterback hits. The 6-foot-4, 268-pounder missed the first two months of the season with a shoulder injury before returning in a limited role.
Kareem's 2022 season began much like his 2021 -- on injured reserve, this time with a hamstring injury. Kareem was activated off injured reserve following Week 5 but was immediately released. He returned to the practice squad the day after.
The Indianapolis Colts signed Kareem away from Cincinnati's practice squad in late November of 2022, and he played in four games with the Colts, collecting one tackle and three quarterback hits. He was released at the end of the preseason in 2023.
Shortly after being waived by Indianapolis, Kareem signed with the Chicago Bears, spending most of his time on the injured reserve and practice squad. He appeared in one game, making one tackle and deflecting a pass.
The 26-year-old Kareem was released by the Bears on Aug. 23, and now finds himself back on a roster again -- this time hoping for stability and a chance to prove Atlanta saved the best for last on its practice squad.
Falcons Final Practice Squad
Running back Carlos Washington Jr.
Receiver Chris Blair
Receiver Dylan Drummond
Receiver Jesse Matthews
Tight end John FitzPatrick
Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson
Offensive lineman Andrew Stueber
Offensive lineman Julién Davenport
Defensive lineman Demone Harris
Defensive tackle Zion Logue
Defensive lineman LaCale London
Defensive lineman Khalid Kareem
Linebacker Monty Rice
Cornerback Natrone Brooks
Cornerback Kevin King
Safety Dane Cruikshank
Atlanta's practice squad also includes outside linebacker Kenny Oginni, who is designated as the team's International Pathway Program (IPP) representative and thus doesn't count toward the final number.
The Falcons begin the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.