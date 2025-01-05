Falcons Miss Playoffs as Defense Falls Apart vs. Panthers: 3 Takeaways
ATLANTA -- The clock struck midnight on the Atlanta Falcons' 2024 season.
The Falcons (8-9) not only failed to handle their own business, falling 44-38 in overtime to the Carolina Panthers (5-12) on Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- but Atlanta also didn't get the help it needed.
Despite trailing 16-6 at halftime, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7) surged past the New Orleans Saints (5-12) at Raymond James Stadium, winning 27-19 and clinching the NFC South title for the fourth consecutive season. That outcome went final as the Falcons entered overtime.
And so, despite a once-promising glimmer of hope, the Falcons' playoff hopes came crashing down.
Here are three takeaways from Atlanta's defeat ...
Penix highlights strong day from young stars
With a 39-yard completion to receiver Drake London inside of the final minute of the third quarter, Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. surpassed his previous career high of 223 passing yards. He finished 21-for-38 passing for 312 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding his first career rushing score.
In addition to Penix's career day, London set a new personal best with 187 receiving yards, while running back Bijan Robinson rushed 28 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns.
Defense struggles in must-win setting
The Falcons forced a three-and-out on the Panthers' final drive of the first half and the first drive of the second half. Apart from that, Carolina's offense had its way.
The Panthers kicked a field goal on their opening drive and then tallied two touchdowns on their next two possessions. After their three-and-out spell, the Panthers responded with three more touchdowns.
Carolina finished the game with 425 net yards of offense. Second-year quarterback Bryce Young scored five touchdowns -- three through the air and two on the ground -- and surgically led the Panthers down the field for their game-winning drive.
Playoffs?
With Sunday's results, the Falcons extended their playoff drought to seven years and their NFC South title drought to eight campaigns.
To make matters worse, the Falcons also extended their streak of losing seasons to seven.