Falcons Lose Out on Edge Rusher to Division Rival
The Atlanta Falcons will not sign free agent edge rusher Haason Reddick. But he will play in the NFC South next season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported minutes into the NFL's legal tampering period that Reddick has agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The deal includes $12 million guaranteed.
Reddick made back-to-back Pro Bowls with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and 2023. In both seasons, he reached double-digit sacks. During the 2022 campaign, he posted a career-high 16 sacks while making second-team All-Pro.
Last season with the New York Jets, Reddick missed the beginning of the season because of a contract dispute. He returned just before the NFL trade deadline but didn't make much of an impact.
Reddick posted one sack with 14 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in 10 games with New York.
The contract with the Buccaneers is clearly a "prove it" deal. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero argued on his network Monday that if Reddick performs well in Tampa Bay, he could then cash in with a bigger pay day in 2026.
Reddick previously played in the NFC South with the Carolina Panthers during 2021. He also played four seasons for the Arizona Cardinals to begin his career from 2017-20.
The Buccaneers were busy to begin the legal tampering period on March 10. In addition to signing Reddick, Schefter reported Tampa Bay re-signed wide receiver Chris Godwin.
Godwin was an unrestricted free agent this spring. He received a three-year, $66 million deal to return to the Buccaneers.
Pelissero reported on NFL Network that Godwin turned down "significantly" more money from at least one other team to come back to Tampa Bay.
Godwin has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark four times in his career. He has spent his entire eight-year NFL tenure with Tampa Bay.
In 2024, Godwin only played seven games because of injury. He posted 50 catches for 576 receiving yards and five touchdowns.