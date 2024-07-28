Can Falcons Newcomer Crack the Starting 11 on Defense?

Bills FA Target - Edge James Smith-Williams

6'4" 265 pounds, 33 3/4 arm length



*Prototype size

*Active, quick hands

*Recognizes QBs spot in pocket well

*Slightly changes his line to QB, causing the OL to shorten edges

*Very good edge awareness (Bootlegs, screens, edge runs)… pic.twitter.com/4HmxtF0FK4