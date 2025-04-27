DC Jeff Ulbrich Has Plans Beyond Safety for Falcons Fourth-Round Prospect
It's easy to quickly look at the 2025 NFL Draft class for the Atlanta Falcons, and see their top four selections are listed at two positions. I discussed that fact during Day 3 of the draft Saturday.
But Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich made it clear to reporters in his first public comments after the team drafted Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman at No. 118 in the fourth round that Bowman will initially play nickel cornerback, not safety, with the Falcons.
"I think that's a little bit more conducive to his skill set," Ulbrich told reporters Saturday. "A little bit shorter limbs, a little bit smaller stature. I think nickels need short space quickness (and) the ability to match guys in the slot. Obviously, they're going against typically the quickest receiver, so he matches that profile perfectly."
Bowman has experience at nickel cornerback. He played nickel and outside cornerback during his freshman season at Oklahoma. The past three years, he was a safety for the Sooners.
Judging by the fact Oklahoma played Bowman at safety for a majority of his college career, the program's staff might not agree with Ulbrich's assessment that nickel is more conducive to his skill set. In the NFL, though, that's likely the case. Standing at 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds, Bowman is undersized for a safety.
Despite that size, Bowman was a ballhawk at Oklahoma. He led the Big 12 with six interceptions during Oklahoma's final season in the conference during 2023. Over the past three seasons while primarily playing safety, Bowman registered 11 interceptions in 36 games.
Similar to linebacker Jalon Walker in the first round, Bowman's versatility might have been one of the bigger draws for the Falcons with the defensive back.
Third-round pick Xavier Watts will likely start as a rookie next to Jessie Bates III at safety. So if Bowman is on the safety depth chart, he's an immediate backup behind the team's best defender and top rookie defensive back.
At nickel, Bowman would be behind Dee Alford on a depth chart right now. AJ Terrell and Mike Hughes are projected to start at outside cornerback for the Falcons.
But Ulbrich needs a sixth defender for Dime packages. Maybe that's DeMarcco Hellams, but he's a sixth-round pick coming off a season-ending injury. Maybe that's Jordan Fuller, but the Falcons don't appear sure of that given his contract only included $80,000 guaranteed.
Bowman could be that sixth defensive back. If not, he's very likely the seventh -- the next man up after the team's first injury in the secondary.
In a way, drafting Bowman was general manager Terry Fotenot double dipping again. But the Falcons needed more secondary depth, and Bowman can provide that in multiple areas.
The first place it sounds like he will is at nickel.