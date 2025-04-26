Falcons Make 'Doubling Up' Biggest Theme of 2025 NFL Draft
With NFL mock draft season lasting so long and then several weeks of NFL draft grades, it's easy to forget that whether a draft class ultimately pans out goes far beyond the evaluation on paper.
In a vacuum, the first four picks for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2025 NFL Draft look really good. Georgia's Jalon Walker fell to them at No. 15 overall, and Tennessee's James Pearce was a guy the Falcons were reportedly strongly considering at No. 15. They got him at No. 26 overall.
Then on Day 2, the Falcons addressed the secondary with Notre Dame's Xavier Watts. To begin Day 3, general manager Terry Fontenot landed Oklahoma's Billy Bowman Jr.
But there's an odd thing about what the Falcons have done through the first 150 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft -- they've addressed only two position groups.
On Day 1, Fontenot doubled down on edge rusher. Then, Fontenot doubled down on safety on Days 2 and 3.
I don't want to argue this is bad drafting. It's just interesting, particularly given the fact the Falcons didn't have a lot of 2025 draft capital to begin with and sacrificed two 2026 draft picks to land this class.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm agreed after the Bowman selection on Saturday.
"The Falcons' draft has been a curiosity for me. They're doubling up at both pass rusher and now safety with the undersized but impactful Bowman. He's a smart, instinctive player who profiles similarly to Budda Baker," wrote Edholm.
Coming into the draft, Atlanta's two biggest needs, not just on defense, but on the entire team were arguably edge rusher and safety. At the very least, it was edge rusher and the secondary.
The Falcons were 31st in sacks last season. They haven't been better than the bottom half of the league in sacks since they last made the postseason. Atlanta was also in the bottom third of a lot of key pass defense statistics in 2024.
All four players they drafted should help fix those issues. It's also important to note that Fotenot hyped Walker and Watts as versatile players. They are going to play more than one traditional position.
So, in that way, the Falcons may have addressed more than just edge rusher and safety.
But no one Fontenot has chosen in 2025 is going to play offensive line or wide receiver. Walker and Pearce aren't likely to provide depth to the defensive line interior. Watts and Bowman probably aren't going to play cornerback either.
With only one 2025 draft pick left -- No. 218 overall in the seventh round -- the Falcons are now unlikely to have significant rookie contributions at those positions.
Instead, the Falcons chose on ensuring their most glaring needs were met with the best, and most, prospects possible.