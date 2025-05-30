Falcons Defense Boldly Predicted to Make Big Splash in 2025
The Atlanta Falcons received a lot of criticism for double dipping at edge rusher in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But with focus shifting away from draft value to projections for the regular season, pundits are painting a more positive outlook for the Atlanta defense.
In fact, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr sees the Falcons doing really big things on defense this fall.
In his 100 bold predictions article released Thursday, Orr projected both first-round rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. to not only make an impact on Atlanta's pass rush, but Orr predicted Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to win some hardware.
"Jeff Ulbrich will win the NFL assistant of the year award," wrote Orr.
"The Falcons' defense will improve from second-to-last in the NFL in sacks to eighth, with both rookie first-round picks -- Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. -- contributing at least six to the total."
Ulbrich previously served as Atlanta's defensive coordinator in 2020 first under Dan Quinn and then, ironically, under interim head coach Raheem Morris. Last year, Morris returned to Atlanta to become the Falcons head coach on a permanent basis.
This offseason, Ulbrich did the same after four years as defensive coordinator with the New York Jets.
Ulbrich built a strong unit with New York through the middle part of his tenure. In 2022, the Jets were fourth in total yards allowed and points yielded.
During 2022 and 2023, the Jets continued to be a stout unit in terms of yardage. However, they were 20th in points allowed last season.
The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh after five games last season. Ulbrich stepped in to be the interim head coach. New York went 3-9 under Ulbrich.
Ulbrich will be back in a more familiar element as defensive coordinator in Atlanta. That should give him and the Falcons a great opportunity for success, especially with two highly touted edge rushers joining the unit.
Despite his bold predictions about the Falcons defense, though, Orr doesn't see Atlanta as the favorite in the NFC South.
"In what is becoming the least interesting division in professional sports and the least exciting prediction for me to make every year, the Buccaneers will repeat as NFC South champions for the fifth consecutive season," Orr predicted. "The league will begin to investigate and slowly take over facets of the division, à la the NBA with the New Orleans Hornets."
Not winning the NFC South despite two impressive edge rushing rookies and an award-winning defensive coordinator? That would be a new one for the Falcons.