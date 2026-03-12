Atlanta Falcons Add High-Upside Free Agent Edge Rusher

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have added edge rusher Samson Ebukam in free agency, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter . The terms of their agreement are not yet public, but his last contract carried an average annual value of $8 million. His new contract was expected to be about $5-6 million.

Ebukam, who will be 31 by the time next season kicks off, has been a steady starter in the NFL for the last eight seasons. His career took off in 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts, where he tallied 9.5 sacks over 16 games, but he ruptured his Achilles tendon during training camp, and he missed the entire 2024 season.

He would return in 2025, but would play in just 14 games (one start) and pick up 2.0 sacks.

The edge rusher is a former fourth-round pick (No. 125 overall) for the Los Angeles Rams, where he served as a reserve player behind Robert Quinn, but took over in that role by his second season. He finished his four years with the Rams, having played in 64 games (35 starts) with 150 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, an interception, four fumble recoveries, and one returned for a touchdown.

It was a promising start to his career, and he signed a $12 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. There, he started 26 games and had 9.5 sacks over two seasons.

For the Falcons, Ebukam will provide some instant depth with rotational upside. Ebukam joins a pass rush fresh off its best season in franchise history. The unit broke the record for sacks in a season, but they will be replacing several contributors from that unit.

With the pending legal situation down in Miami with James Pearce Jr., the Falcons have been busy adding insurance for their pass rush. Jalon Walker is set to return at the opposite spot, but behind him, there were several depth concerns. Bralen Trice, who is entering year three without appearing in an NFL game, was the only other rostered player.

The Falcons have since added Azeez Ojulari, Cameron Thomas, and now Ebukam. This trio of edge rushers will be able to rotate alongside Walker, giving Jeff Ulbrich a stable room of veterans.

If either he or Ojulari (who broke the Giants' rookie sack record a few years ago) can return to peak form, the Falcons could have found some tremendous free agent value with their pass rush.

The Falcons’ defense, as a whole, is looking to improve on a strong 2025 performance. The Falcons finished No. 15 in total defense (326.6 yards per game), No. 19 in scoring defense (23.6 points per game), and No. 15 in expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.04), but No. 27 in EPA per rush allowed (+0.01).