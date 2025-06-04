Julio Jones Blasts Falcons' Super Bowl Game Plan: 'That's Insane'
Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones held the reputation as a stoic leader throughout his decade with the team.
But thanks to the lauching of his podcast with two other former Falcons receivers, Harry Douglas and Roddy White, Jones has begun to open up about several things from his Falcons tenure. During the show's first episode, Jones shared his thoughts about how he was used in the only Super Bowl appearance during his NFL career.
Jones had four catches for 87 yards against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. That came on only four targets.
“I have yet to go back and watch it,”Jones said. “I haven’t went back to watch the game, and, too, for me, in that game, it was just like I had four opportunities in that game – in that whole game, too. Like, all this what I’ve done and as a team, and we got to the Super Bowl, and it's just, I had four opportunities."
On the podcast episode, Douglas began to rave about Jones' sideline catch. On second-and-8 with 4:47 remaining and the Falcons leading by eight, Jones made an absolutely terrific 27-yard grab along the sideline to move Atlanta into field-goal range.
But before letting Douglas finishing his thought, Jones interrupted to again blast his lack of Super Bowl targets.
"I had four opportunities, though, the whole game. That’s insane," Jones said. "Four targets in the Super Bowl.
"But, you know, again, I did what was asked of me.”
Jones caught all four of his targets. The sideline catch that Douglas was trying to give Jones credit for would have lived in history as one of the greatest receptions in the Super Bowl had Atlanta won the game.
But after losing a yard on a running play on first-and-10 immediately after Jones' reception, Matt Ryan took a sack on second-and-11. Both negative plays pushed the Falcons back to the edge of field-goal range. Then a holding penalty on the next play moved the Falcons completely out of range.
That allowed the Patriots to complete their improbable comeback.
Bill Belichick's Patriots were known for taking the other team's best offensive weapons out of the game. They mostly did a great job of that with Jones in the Super Bowl, allowing Ryan to only target him four times.
Yet, Jones was so good, he still made a significant impact on the game. But it wasn't quite enough for the Falcons to win.
So, it's not surprising Jones wishes he had at least a few more opportunities to help his offense do more to hold off the Patriots come back in the Super Bowl.