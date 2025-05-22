Falcons Get Grim Indirect Update on Kirk Cousins Trade Market
The non-update updates have become the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. That's notable for the Atlanta Falcons because each Rodgers update could impact the Kirk Cousins trade market.
But a final resolution for Rodgers and the Steelers is coming soon according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"“My guess is he’s going to wind up there,” Schefter said on ESPN Milwaukee, via Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh. “I think that we’ve heard Art Rooney, the team owner, say he expects Aaron Rodgers to sign there, and they have mandatory minicamp June 10th to the 12th, so I would think Rodgers is on the table here in the next week or so.”
This isn't the first time Schefter has mentioned the June 10 deadline. Although the Steelers have voluntary workouts beginning next week, June 10 is when Pittsburgh opens mandatory minicamp.
Schefter's remarks seem more like an educated guess than an actual report. But it's still noteworthy coming from him and not good news for the Falcons.
If Rodgers turned down the Steelers, Cousins would immediately become the team's No. 1 quarterback target, assuming Pittsburgh wants to win at all cost in 2025. Given Pittsburgh's George Pickens trade and accumulation of 2026 draft capital, that might not be the team's goal. But should it be, Cousins is a significantly better option, on paper, than quarterbacks Mason Rudolph or Will Howard.
Should Rodgers sign in Pittsburgh, though, it becomes much more likely Cousins is Atlanta's backup quarterback in 2025.
That's the gamble the Falcons took when they kept Cousins on their roster after the March 15. On that day, his $10 million roster bonus became guaranteed.
If the Falcons find a trade suitor for the quarterback this summer, then the acquiring team will pay that sum. Should Cousins stay in Atlanta, the Falcons will pay the bonus on top of the $90 million guaranteed they also owe the quarterback.
Atlanta is set to enter the 2025 NFL season with Michael Penix Jr. starting behind center. Penix replaced Cousins in the starting lineup after Week 15 last season.
Cousins posted a 7-7 record with a 66.9% completion percentage, 3,508 passing yards and 18 touchdowns with a league-leading 16 interceptions in 14 games last season.