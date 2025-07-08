Kirk Cousins Breaks Silences on Falcons Selecting QB Michael Penix Jr.
There were rumblings in the media following the 2024 NFL Draft that quarterback Kirk Cousins wasn't too pleased the Atlanta Falcons selected his eventual replacement in the NFL Draft before he even played a down for the team.
Those feelings were essentially confirmed Tuesday with Cousins directly addressing Atlanta's selection of Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in the 2024 draft for the first time publicly. Cousins spoke about it on an episode of the Netflix series, "Quarterback 2."
"It felt like I had been a little misled or certainly if I had had the information around free agency, it would have affected my decision," Cousins said on the first episode of the show's new season, which debuted Tuesday. "I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high."
While obviously disappointed with how the Falcons targeted a quarterback instead of another offensive player or a defender that could have helped Cousins win more games in 2024, the veteran quarterback did suggest the Falcons already looking ahead to their future is how the league works.
"But I've also learned in 12 years in this league that you're not entitled to anything," Cousins also said.
"It's all about being able to earn your spot and prove yourself."
Cousins will probably win over some neutral fans with those comments. If fans really believe the Falcons mislead the veteran quarterback, they aren't going to side with the team in a Cousins-Falcons debate.
But quarterback had other reasons to depart Minnesota for Atlanta besides the fact the Vikings were going to draft a first-round quarterback. Actually, Cousins had 180 million reasons -- the number of dollars the Falcons included in the quarterback's four-year contract last offseason.
Atlanta is still on the hook for that now even with Penix having already supplanted Cousins in the team's starting lineup.
Offering someone a lot of money doesn't give an organization the right to treat someone like dirt. But Cousins is hardly the first 36-year-old starter to see his eventual replacement added to the team in the first round. Cousins also only lost his job because of his poor play, not really a reason related to Penix.
To use the quarterback's words, Cousins' contract entitled him to a lot of guaranteed money, not the starting job for four years.
It will be interesting to see what else comes from the Netflix documentary this summer. With Cousins being one of the featured quarterbacks, he has the opportunity to control the messaging around his Falcons tenure, as he enters the second season of his mammoth deal.
It's interesting timing for Cousins to be on the show with the veteran quarterback likely still hoping to be traded to another contender this summer.