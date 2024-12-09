Falcons Issues Deeper Than Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr. Debate
Right or wrong, the quarterback gets most of the credit and blame in the NFL. For the Atlanta Falcons at the moment, there's plenty of blame for veteran signal caller Kirk Cousins, who fans once again called to be benched after the 42-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
After the defeat, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr took a deep dive into the Falcons offense and entire roster after the team's fourth straight loss in Week 14. Orr concluded with his analysis that even if the team made a change behind center, things might not improve because the Falcons' issues go beyond quarterback.
"A deeper look shows a well-designed offense with some occasional bad actors missing assignments, not seeing choice routes the same way as Cousins or not interpreting well the kind of wordless communication that can make the razor-thin difference between a touchdown and a pick at this time of year. In that school of thought, the burden is more on offensive coordinator Zac Robinson," wrote Orr.
"I think that belief would be incorrect, too."
Orr described the play from Atlanta's current starting quarterback as "the Cousins-coaster." But Orr was also critical of many other aspects of Atlanta's play from Week 14.
While the Falcons pass rush has greatly improved over the past two weeks, they still can't defend the pass. The Falcons have allowed three wide receivers to eclipse the 100-yard mark in the past two games. On Sunday, both Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison had receptions of at least 49 yards.
Atlanta struggled on special teams as well. Ray-Ray McCloud fumbled on a kickoff in the fourth quarter, which led to the Vikings taking a 2-touchdown lead.
Orr also pointed to the Falcons' inability to utilize their running backs and tight ends in the passing game.
"Despite them being clear weapons, Cousins did not target a receiver out of the backfield on Sunday at all. Period. Or a receiver who began the play in tight, which is the first time that has happened in the NextGenStats era," Orr wrote. "This could have either been an issue of Cousins not seeing these opportunities (he struggled to get some short-yardage passes to Bijan Robinson a week ago), an inability by Zac Robinson to dial them up, a reticence to dial them up given how aggressive and cerebral Minnesota’s front seven is … or some combination of everything."
Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson combined for only 23 receiving yards in Week 14. That must end quickly regardless of who is behind center.
Clinging to playoff hope with four games remaining isn't exactly the time to debut a rookie quarterback. But the Falcons lost their fourth straight and fell out of first place of the NFC South after Sunday's loss.
So, whether it's at quarterback or somewhere else on the roster, something has to change quickly for the Falcons if they are going to save their season.