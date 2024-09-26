Falcons' Kirk Cousins Falls on NFL QB Index
It hasn't been the best start for Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons. He's led his new team to just one win in his first three games and has more combined interceptions and fumbles than touchdowns.
NFL.com's Nick Shook sees some positives with Cousins' game. However, the Falcons signal caller still fell to No. 18 on Shook's QB index ahead of Week 4.
"Slowly, Cousins seems to be finding his footing with the Falcons, opening theirWeek 3 prime-time game with an excellent touchdown drive that required a couple of accurate passes," Shook wrote. "He missed a few sideline attempts to Drake London, but also made a handful of really nice throws.
"The downside, of course, is how this game ended. Cousins had the Falcons in the red zone in a key spot and had Kyle Pitts open, but he failed to place the ball high enough to capitalize on Pitts' size, leading to an incompletion many wanted flagged for pass interference. If Cousins places that pass properly, the Falcons likely score, and we're not hearing calls for a penalty.
"Atlanta's inability to deliver in the clutch was a bummer, too, but given the Falcons didn't run the ball well, Cousins was going to be limited. It wasn't the same shockingly impressive finish that we sawin Week 2, but give him some time."
Ultimately, Shook is correct to stress patience with Cousins. It's not like the Falcons really have any other choice. The team isn't going to move to start rookie Michael Penix Jr. just weeks into Cousins' $180 million contract.
But the Falcons signed Cousins with the hope of receiving the best quarterback play in the NFC South. That's not happening this September.
Even with subpar Week 3 performances from quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr, Shook still ranked each higher than Cousins. Furthermore, Carolina Panthers signal caller Andy Dalton sat just one spot behind Cousins at No. 19.
Last week, Cousins was No. 16 after his comeback victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.
On the other hand, though, one could argue Cousins outplayed two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night. In fact, Cousins posted a slightly higher passer rating than Mahomes.
That's a major positive. Although Mahomes dropped on Shook's list as well, he was still No. 3.
Cousins will look to outshine Carr when the Falcons host the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.