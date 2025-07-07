'Wild' NFL Trade Proposal Sees Falcons Bring Back Ex-3rd-Rounder for Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons didn't trade quarterback Kirk Cousins over the offseason. He's now set to be the team's backup for second-year signal-caller Michael Penix Jr.
But if the Falcons still want to consider Cousins trade possibilities, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin proposed an absolutely bonkers of a trade idea involving the veteran quarterback Monday.
Benjamin pitched the Falcons trade Cousins to the San Francisco 49ers in a four-team trade that also involves the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints. In exchange, the Falcons would receive center Matt Hennssy and a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Saints.
The trade also has the 49ers sending Brock Purdy to the Dolphins and Miami shipping Tua Tagovailoa to the Saints.
Here are the full trade details:
- 49ers get: QB Kirk Cousins (Falcons), 2026 second-round pick (Dolphins), 2026 third-round pick (Saints)
- Dolphins get: QB Brock Purdy (49ers)
- Saints get: QB Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins)
- Falcons get: C Matt Hennessy (49ers), 2026 fifth-round pick (Saints)
"The 49ers just paid Purdy, which is, but we know Kyle Shanahan has an affinity for his old pal Cousins, and we know Cousins is currently blowing in the wind, awaiting an opportunity as Atlanta's No. 2. The Purdy-to-Cousins swap might be a downgrade in 2025, but adding a couple of early-round picks could help San Francisco replenish its greater infrastructure," wrote Benjamin.
The same could be said for the Falcons and the draft capital they would receive in the trade proposal. While they would lose quarterback depth without Cousins, they'd gain a draft pick from a rival in a draft class where Atlanta needs more picks anywhere on the board.
The Falcons would also get back Hennessy, who Atlanta drafted at No. 78 overall in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hennessy was with the Falcons from 2020-23 and then returned to Atlanta on the team's practice squad last year before the 49ers claimed him for their active roster.
Ryan Neuzil would remain Atlanta's projected starting center even with Hennessy on the roster, but the Falcons would have more interior offensive line depth entering 2025. Most importantly, they would shed the Cousins' contract.
The big issue the trade presents the Falcons is Atlanta would be helping the Saints land a huge quarterback upgrade. Maybe the Miami Dolphins want to move on from Tagovailoa for various reasons, but the left-handed signal-caller would make the Saints immediately relevant in 2025.
The Falcons should think twice about being part of a deal that helps New Orleans that much.
NFL fans should keep in mind, though, that Benjamin's trade proposal has very little, if any, chance of happening. The point of Benjamin's article appeared to be to name five "wild" trades that are entertaining to read about more than they are realistic.
Benjamin succeeded.