Falcons' Kirk Cousins Deal Ranked Among Worst Professional Sports Contracts
Atlanta Falcons fans are aware that signing quarterback Kirk Cousins proved not to be a smart move. But Bleacher Report's David Kenyon argued on Jan. 25 that it was historically bad.
Kenyon included Cousins' 4-year, $180 million deal from last offseason among the 10 worst American professional sports contracts this decade.
"Hey, I was wrong, too. When the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins during the 2024 offseason, I applauded the move," wrote Kenyon.
"By the end of the year, he was benched.
"Hindsight does not help, considering Atlanta signed him in March and used a first-round pick on Michael Penix Jr. in April. It seemed the Falcons had made a long-term commitment to Cousins with a four-year contract with $100 million in guaranteed money and a no-trade clause, so that selection was a surprise.
"As it turns out, the Falcons gave themselves a backup plan and needed to use it quickly. Cousins threw 18 touchdowns to a league-worst 16 interceptions, and Atlanta went 7-7 in his 14 starts.
"The team is expected to move on from Cousins at some point during the 2025 offseason."
Kenyon simply named the 10 worst sports contracts this decade and didn't rank them. But Cousins was one of four NFL deals on the list. The other three were also for quarterbacks -- Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Daniel Jones.
If I were to rank those four deals in terms of "worst" contract, Cousins would sit third behind Watson and Wilson.
Watson has remained with the Browns in part because his contract was fully guaranteed, which, ironically, is a trend Cousins started seven years ago with the Minnesota Vikings.
Watson's entire $230 million contract was fully guaranteed upon signing. Cousins' deal included $90 million guaranteed.
Those other two quarterbacks, Wilson and Jones, lasted just two years into their contracts before their teams cut their losses and released them. The Falcons may have to do that after one season with Cousins.
At least in the Falcons' case, they formed a backup plan after signing Cousins, drafting Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall. The lack of other options is the other reason why Watson still has his job with the Browns.
The Broncos released Wilson last offseason and then drafted Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Nix went off the board four selections after Penix.
Despite significant salary cap issues because of the Wilson deal, Nix led Denver to its first playoff appearance in nine years during his rookie season. As a first-year starter, Penix will aim to end a seven-year postseason drought with the Falcons, who are projected to have cap problems this offseason.