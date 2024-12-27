Lamar Jackson Passes Legendary Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Vick
Atlanta Falcons legend Michael Vick knows he and Baltimore Ravens two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson will always be connected because of their unique running ability that led them to become the two greatest rushing quarterbacks of all time.
With his 87-yards rushing against the Texans on Christmas Day, Jackson passed Vick for first place as the quarterback with the most rushing yards in NFL history.
Vick was recently in the news after becoming the new head coach at Norfolk State. Obviously, he's impressed with Jackson's ability with his legs, but he is even more impressed by what Jackson is accomplishing as a passer.
"He's playing the game the way he should be playing it — pass first then be running it," Vick told The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker.
"I think he's a better passer than runner. Lamar's always been able to run — that's a natural instinct. The passing game is something you have to learn, and it has to be coordinated with timing and receivers and routes and you got to be on the same page and thinking on the same page.”
Despite winning two MVP's already, Jackson is having his best year throwing the ball. His quarterback rating is 121.6, second all-time to Aaron Rodgers (122.5 in 2011). He leads the league in touchdown passes (39), touchdown percentage (8.8%), QBR (77.7), and net yards gained per pass attempt (8.18).
Jackson accomplished the rushing yards record in his seventh season and needed 41 fewer games than Vick (143 to 102).
He has bigger goals in mind though than more records. Like Vick, Jackson has yet to make an appearance in the big game.
"I'm trying to get a Super Bowl," Jackson said on The Lounge podcast. "If that record comes, so be it. But that's not my goal. If it happens, I'm going to cherish it. Hopefully, the record (wouldn't) be broken for a long time from now, but it's not my goal."