Former Falcons QB Lands With Steelers
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside has a new home.
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced signing Woodside on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted it was a one-year deal.
Woodside spent parts of two seasons with the Falcons. Atlanta signed the quarterback off the Tennessee Titans practice squad in December 2022.
Woodside then played the 2023 season with Atlanta. He dressed for two regular season games for the Falcons. Woodside didn't attempt a pass while playing 14 offensive snaps.
The quarterback received most of his opportunity with the Falcons during the 2023 preseason. In the three exhibition games, Woodside completed 42 of 60 passes (70%) for 400 yards. He didn't have a touchdown or interception while taking 10 sacks.
The signal-caller is joining the Steelers a couple days after their rookie quarterback, Will Howard, suffered a hand injury. Howard could miss the entire preseason.
Aaron Rodgers is projected to start for the Steelers this season. Pittsburgh also has Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson behind center. But with Rodgers not playing in Week 1 of the preseason, the Steelers needed additional quarterback depth for their matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Woodside might only be with the Steelers until they don't need him to fulfill mop duty snaps.
Still, it's an opportunity for the quarterback to put together some good tape. Perhaps he could beat out Thompson for the No. 4 quarterback role in Pittsburgh. It's always possible Howard doesn't return as quickly as expected too, which could mean a QB3 opportunity for Woodside in Pittsburgh.
Other teams will be watching his preseason performance this weekend as well.
Woodside began his career as the No. 249 overall pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's had two different stints in Cincinnati and had several more signings with the team, but Woodside has never appeared in a regular season game for the Bengals.
The quarterback made his NFL debut with the Titans in 2020. Over the 2020-21 seasons, he dressed for 11 contests in Tennessee.
In 13 NFL regular season games, Woodside has rushed for 10 yards on 14 attempts.
He made his last NFL game appearance in Week 3 of the 2024 preseason for the Bengals. Woodside completed 16 of 21 passes for 98 yards with a touchdown. He also ran for 10 yards on two attempts but lost a fumble and took two sacks.
Week 1 of the NFL preseason will kick off Thursday night. The Falcons will host the Detroit Lions on Friday evening.
Woodside will be in action for the Steelers on Saturday night.