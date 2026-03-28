Falcons Score Major Praise With $1.2 Million Deal for QB Tua Tagovailoa

The $180 million contract the Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to could one day be remembered as one of the worst in league history. This offseason, though, the Falcons landed a quarterback deal on the opposite end of the spectrum.

The Falcons signed signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa, who the Miami Dolphins released in early March, to a league-minimum contract for $1.215 million. If Tagovailoa starts for Atlanta next season, no team will have a more affordable quarterback in the NFL during 2026.

Fox Sports's Eric Williams loves the Falcons signing Tagovailoa on such a cheap deal. On his list of 10 best under-the-radar deals, Williams placed Tagovailoa's contract at No. 1.

"With Tagovailoa being paid $54 million by Miami this year, he’s a steal in terms of the talent he brings to the roster," Williams wrote on Friday. "Just 28 years old, Tagovailoa posted a 44-32 record with the Dolphins.

"In 2023, Tagovailoa made the Pro Bowl, leading the NFL in passing yards that season. In a winnable NFC South, the Falcons would like to help Tagovailoa reach that potential again."

It's debatable whether Tagovailoa's deal to the Falcons is "under-the-radar" at all. There's been plenty of conversation about Tagovailoa landing in Atlanta. He's a former college football national champion, Heisman Trophy finalist, and NFL leading passer.

Regardless of the money, wherever Tagovailoa landed was going to get attention.

Something like "best value" might have been a better title for Tagovailoa's deal, but that's a semantics argument.

In conclusion, there's plenty for Falcons fans to like about the former Dolphins quarterback landing in Atlanta. Under new head coach Kevin Stefanski and working with all the Falcons playmakers next season, Tagovailoa could reach his potential for the first time in sa few years.

The southpaw quarterback had elite weapons a few years ago with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and former Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith. But Hill hasn't aged well the past two seasons, and the Dolphins didn't replaced Smith after they traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers last summer.

Tagovailoa will have far better weapons with the Falcons.

In 2023, Tagovailoa led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards. He also had 29 touchdowns while averaging 8.3 yards per pass. Behind those totals, he made the Pro Bowl.

Injuries have been a major issue for the quarterback the last two years and throughout his NFL career. The 2023 campaign was the only one in Miami where Tagovailoa started every game.

But at about $1.2 million in 2026, the Falcons rightfully saw the injury risk worth the reward.

With Tagovailoa, Atlanta's long-term future at quarterback is unclear. But for 2026, the team made one of the best value additions behind center in history.