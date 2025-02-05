Matt Ryan Receives Recognition No Quarterback Wants
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was minutes away from topping off an incredible 2016 season. One of the best from a quarterback in history. He won the 2016 league MVP and entered the Super Bowl with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in two playoff games.
No other quarterback in history has lost the Super Bowl when they came into the big game with at least six total touchdowns and no interceptions in the postseason.
But unfortunately for the Falcons, Ryan did. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots completed a 25-point comeback, winning in overtime on the first possession.
Ryan never got close to another Super Bowl in his NFL career. He is likely to forever be mentioned among the great quarterbacks without a championship.
On Feb. 3, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr ranked Ryan the ninth-best retired quarterback in the Super Bowl era to not win the big game.
"The 2016 NFL MVP, Ryan holds the honor of being the quarterback who was on the team responsible for blowing a 25-point lead in Super Bowl LI -- the largest blown lead in Super Bowl history. Ryan completed 17 of 23 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns in that game (144.1 rating), but the Falcons punted three times and had a turnover on their last four possessions," wrote Kerr.
"Ryan compiled 62,792 career passing yards (seventh in NFL history) and 381 touchdown passes (ninth in NFL history), but had just four playoff wins in 15 seasons (despite a 100.8 passer rating which is fifth in NFL history for the playoffs). Despite the numbers, Ryan didn't make a lot of postseason runs."
Not that Ryan cares because it's a list no quarterback wants to be on, but the Falcons signal caller should arguably be higher on the list. Philip Rivers placed fourth on Kerr's list and the two signal callers who played at roughly the same time had awfully similar careers.
Rivers posted a better career win percentage, but Ryan won an MVP award. Rivers never finished better than third in MVP voting.
It's also not like Ryan choked in the big game. With a 144.1 rating, Ryan owns the fourth-best quarterback rating in Super Bowl history.
There are 18 signal callers with at least 10 attempts in a Super Bowl game who have recorded a quarterback rating of at least 115. Besides Ryan, the only other one of those 18 to have lost the Super Bowl was Tom Brady. Against the Philadelphia Eagles in Feb. 2018, Brady posted a 115.4 quarterback rating but lost to Nick Foles.
Five sacks against Ryan ultimately helped doom the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. One of those sacks led to a fumble in the third quarter, which helped spark the Patriots comeback.
Ryan posted a 120-102 record with the Falcons. With all due respect to Deion Sanders and Julio Jones, Ryan should be considered the greatest Falcons player in history until a signal caller finally brings home the Super Bowl for Atlanta.