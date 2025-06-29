Ex-Falcons QB Matt Ryan Snubbed on Non-Super Bowl Winning List
Five quarterbacks made CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo's list of the top 30 players to never win the Super Bowl list on Friday. None of those signal-callers was former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.
Ex-Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino topped the list at No. 1 overall. At quarterback, he was followed by Lamar Jackson at No. 11, Fran Tarkenton at No. 12, Philip RIvers at No. 29 and Josh Allen at No. 30.
Obviously, DeArdo included current players, which makes the ranking system a little complicated. But regardless, Ryan didn't make the cut.
The only Falcons player who did was tight end Tony Gonzalez at No. 8.
A list of the best players to never win the Super Bowl isn't exactly a list players strive to be on. So, maybe "snub" isn't the right term for Ryan's omission.
But the former Falcons quarterback seemingly has an argument to hold one of the final spots on the list.
Rivers and Ryan finished with similar NFL resumes. Rivers' career was two years longer, but Ryan played immediately while Rivers sat on the bench his first two seasons.
In 15 years, Rivers led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns each once. He made the Pro Bowl eight times.
Ryan never led the league in passing or passing touchdowns. He also only had four Pro Bowls, but Ryan won the 2016 MVP award and led his team to a Super Bowl appearance. Rivers never made All-Pro or won a conference championship game.
Allen is only 29 years old, so he's still adding to his resume. To me, that makes it difficult to place him ahead of Ryan. But the two quarterbacks also have similar accomplishments with no Super Bowl win.
Allen just won his first MVP award. He also has two second-team All-Pro nominations, but either was a first-team pick like Ryan did once.
Allen has also never led the league in any passing statistic and has earned three Pro Bowls. Allen has yet to lead the Bills to a conference championship, but he does have a dazzling .691 regular season win percentage.
Ryan went 124-109-1 (.532) in his career as a starter. Rivers was 134-106 (.558).
It's not outragous that Ryan didn't make DeArdo's top 30 non-Super Bowl winning players in NFL history. But Ryan had an argument to be ranked somewhere in the 25-30 range, and if the list continued to top 40, I would strongly argue that Ryan would have been included.