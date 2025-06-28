Former Falcons TE Tony Gonzalez Makes NFL List No Player Wants to Be On
Former Atlanta Falcons star Tony Gonzalez is one of the best tight ends in NFL history. He's also one of the best players who never won a Super Bowl during his career.
That's what CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo argued when he ranked the best NFL players who didn't or haven't won an NFL championship in the past 60 years (the Super Bowl era).
Gonzalez came in ranked No. 8 on the list.
"Despite starring on several talented Chiefs teams, Gonzalez's first playoff win did not come until his 16th season. A member of the Falcons by that time, Gonzalez's 10-yard touchdown reception gave Atlanta a 10-point lead over the 49ers in the divisional round of the 2012 playoffs," wrote DeArdo.
"The Falcons were unable to hang onto their lead, however, as two touchdowns by Frank Gore (another great player that didn't win a Super Bowl) lifted San Francisco to a 28-24 win. Gonzalez retired after the following season as the most prolific tight end in NFL history."
After losing the NFC Championship Game following the 2012 regular season, Gonzalez returned for the 2013 campaign at 37 years old. But the Falcons went 4-12.
Gonzalez made six first-team All-Pros in his career and 14 Pro Bowls. He registered 1,325 receptions and 15,127 receiving yards over 17 years.
But his teams went 1-6 in the postseason.
With the Falcons, Gonazlez recorded 409 catches for 4,187 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns in 80 games over five seasons. A majority of his career was with the Kansas City Chiefs, but well before they started winning Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes and another tight end legend, Travis Kelce.
Gonzalez was the highest-ranked tight end on DeArdo's best NFL players not to win the Super Bowl list. In fact, Gonzalez was the only tight end on the top 30 list.
Still, the Falcons legend would rather not be on it at all.