Falcons Set to Choose Between Two Prospects With 'Character Flags?'
Sports Illustrated Albert Breer didn't have any groundbreaking take Monday on which position group the Atlanta Falcons could target with the No. 15 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Breer shared the widely-popular opinion that the Falcons will grab a pass rusher in the first round.
But through the extensive homework Breer has done on the 2025 draft, which included talking to scouting departments across the league, the Falcons may be narrowing their focus on two edge rushing prospects.
In addition to their position, the two prospects share the fact they come into the draft with character flaws.
"One of the more widely accepted ideas in the first round is that Atlanta is coming out of the first round with an edge rusher, after trading for Matthew Judon last summer (he’s still a free agent) and signing Leonard Floyd in March," Breer wrote. "Williams might be a consideration if he makes it here, but the two names I’ve heard more consistently linked to Atlanta in this spot are Marshall’s Mike Green and Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. Both have character flags that the Falcons have to weigh."
If the Falcons are indeed between Green and Pearce, the organization will be choosing between a prospect who has been accused of sexual assault twice and another who was arrested about a year and a half ago for disobeying police orders.
Green transferred from Virginia to Marshall after he didn't play any games with the Cavaliers in 2022. Green appeared in six contests for Virginia as a freshman in 2021.
The edge rusher told reporters at the NFL Combine this year that he was "suspended" at Virginia in 2022 and allegations caused him to depart the Cavaliers.
"There's accusations out there," Green said, via NFL.com's Dan Parr. "I've never been questioned. I've never been asked. You know what I'm saying? Like, nobody ever asked me a question about what happened before I departed from Virginia. It was just accusations that caused me to leave from there."
Green also said he's had two accusers -- one in high school and an "anonymous report" in college.
ESPN's Chris Low reported on Dec. 4, 2023 that Pearce was arrested during a traffic stop for disobeying police orders. Police stopped Pearce for going 63 mph in a 35-mph zone. Pearce's vehicle also had an expired North Carolina temporary tag, and the Tennessee edge rusher was driving with a suspended license.
Knoxville News Sentinel's Liz Kellar reported police dropped the charges against Pearce after he proved he had renewed his driver's license and paid a speeding ticket.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah mentioned both Green and Pearce as potential first-round draft targets for the Falcons at No. 15 overall during a conference call Friday. But Jeremiah wasn't ready to state Atlanta will choose one or the other.
Jeremiah mentioned Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart as a potential target at No. 15 overall for the Falcons as well.
The Falcons are also a team that could trade back in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter was the latest of a few different insiders or draft analysts who have suggested the Falcons as a trade back candidate.
The first round of the draft will take place Thursday, April 24. The rest of the draft will occur Friday and Saturday.