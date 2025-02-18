3 Reasons Atlanta Falcons Must Re-Sign Drew Dalman
One of the few times Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot traded back in the NFL Draft proved to be one of his best moves. In Fontenot's first draft in 2021 after coming over from the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons and Broncos swapped second-round picks, No. 35 for No. 40, and Denver sent Atlanta a fourth-rounder.
The Broncos selected running back Javonte Williams. Miami took safety Jevon Holland at No. 36. Atlanta took safety Richie Grant at No. 40 and center Drew Dalman in the fourth.
Williams suffered a devastating-knee injury after a promising rookie season. Holland was very good for the Miami Dolphins and is a pending free agent. Richie Grant could never put it all together in Atlanta and will battle to make a 53-man roster next year, and Dalman became one of the best centers in the NFL.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
Dalman won the starting job as a 23-year-old second-year player 2022, and he went on to become one of the highest graded centers in the league. After four seasons in Atlanta, he's scheduled to be a free agent in March, and his next contract will likely eclipse the 4-year, $50-million contract ($30-million guaranteed) Lloyd Cushenberry signed with the Tennessee Titans last free agency cycle.
There are several reasons why the Falcons would be smart to re-sign Dalman.
First, even though he's scheduled to become one of the highest paid centers in the NFL, centers are underpaid relative to other positions in the NFL. Only four centers are on contracts that average more than $10-million per year.
Dalman should get better than Cushenberry's deal, though the Titans grossly overpaid for a player who had one-better than average season in Denver. Still, even at four-years and $60 million, $15-million per year would barely crack the top-25 of offensive tackles.
With a multi-year deal, the Falcons could limit the initial impact Dalman's contract would have in 2025. Most of Kirk Cousins's contract will come off the books in 2026 whether he's on the team this year or not (he definitely won't be in 2026).
The Falcons should be in a much more comfortable position relative to the salary cap in 2026 without Cousins and impending decisions on high-priced Falcons stalwarts like Jake Matthews and Grady Jarrett.
Second, Dalman is really good.
There's a reason he's about to become the second-highest paid center in the NFL behind Kansas City's Creed Humphrey ($18 million per).
Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him as the No. 4 center last year at 78.8. The three players ahead of him, Humphrey (92.4), Frank Ragnow (86.1) of the Lions, and Tyler Linderbaum (79.9) of the Ravens played on teams who combined to go 42-9 this season. Dalman was third in 2023 with a grade of 82.3.
The idea is to draft and develop players, not draft them, turn them into stars just to let them walk. That mindset changed when Arthur Blank took over from the Smith family as owner. Blank hasn't been afraid to open up the wallet and pay his players. If anything, his general managers have flushed too much of that money down the drain on second and third contracts.
Third, Michael Penix Jr.
It's blatantly obvious that head coach Raheem Morris and Fontenot have put all of their eggs in the Michael Penix Jr. basket. Following the embarrassing-home loss to the Carolina Panthers to close the season, Morris put the focus squarely on how bright the future is with Penix.
Do the Falcons really want to risk downgrading at center with their jobs on the line?
Atlanta has invested heavily up front. Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary were first-round draft picks. Matthew Bergeron wasn't far off as the No. 38 overall pick in 2023. The Falcons invested a top-10 pick in a running back and have a quarterback scheduled to begin his first-full season as starter.
The odds of the Falcons getting better at center by replacing Dalman are virtually zero.
The Falcons underachieved in 2024 after a controversial offseason that saw them go the unorthodox route of spending big on a free agent quarterback and immediately drafting his successor. Hindsight wasn't any kinder to Fontenot and Morris following the season, and this roster was considered to be playoff ready.
Morris likely won't get the customary three-years afforded most new coaches if the Falcons have another losing season in 2025, and Fontenot would follow him out the door.
Morris and Fontenot can't afford to miss the playoffs again in a watered-down NFC South, and they can't afford to let Dalman walk without making him a market-competitive offer.