4 Burning Questions Facing Atlanta Falcons Ahead of Clash with Buffalo Bills
The Atlanta Falcons may have saved their season with a win over the Washington Commanders heading into their bye week. After getting blown out by the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons couldn't afford to fall to 1-3 against a wounded Commanders team.
They went into the bye week with some momentum and several questions before they face the AFC powerhouse Buffalo Bills. We take a look at the four biggest ones coming out of the week off.
4. Can the Defense Sustain Its Torrid Pace?
The Atlanta Falcons have the No. 1 defense in the NFL after five weeks. Sure, there are other ways to measure defenses, but in yards against, Atlanta leads the league. Even the most "everything is awesome" Falcons fan never would have predicted that.
General manager Terry Fontenot has done extremely well with his free agent acquisitions on that side of the ball with the likes of Jessie Bates and Kaden Elliss in 2023, and Divine Deablo has made a huge difference at linebacker in 2025. The Falcons have invested heavily in the last two drafts, with seven of their eight picks in rounds 1-4 being on defense. Michael Penix is the lone exception.
New defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has transformed the defense into an attack-minded group after they were a passive read and react bunch in 2024.
But they'll face bigger tests than a first game of the season Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, J.J. McCarthy, and Marcus Mariota, starting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
They won't finish with the No. 1 defense in the NFL in 2025, but there's no question they are vastly improved over what the Falcons put on the field in 2024.
3. Can Bijan Robinson Continue His Torrid Pace?
Running back Bijan Robinson was the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September. His 146.0 scrimmage yards per game lead the NFL. He's on pace for 2,482 yards from scrimmage in 2025. Derrick Henry led the NFL in 2024 with 2,283, and only Saquon Barkley joined him in getting over 2,000.
2,482 would be the second-most all-time, behind Chris Johnson's 2,509 in 2009.
Robinson went into the 2025 season with a goal to get more explosive plays. So far it's working. He's actually averaging fewer touches (20.5) in 2025 than he did in 2024 (21.5). His yards per reception have more than doubled.
They're getting more from Robinson without overusing him. That's the ideal balance for him, considering Tyler Allgeier is a capable No. 2 who can share the load.
Obviously, he'll need to stay healthy, but 2,500 yards isn't totally out of the question.
2. Can the Offense Turn Yards Into Points?
The Falcons are No. 7 in yards per game, but they're No. 26 in points per game at 19.0. The kicking game has failed them in a few games, and poor red zone execution (also No. 26 at 46.2%) has been a problem that predates this staff.
Michael Penix and the Falcons spreading the ball to Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts against the Commanders should become more of the norm. A healthy Darnell Mooney will open up the defense for more big plays.
Improved play calling and timing from offensive coordinator Zac Robinson showed up in Week 4 against the Commanders. It has to continue.
The Falcons aren't going to finish the season at 19.0 points per game or below. This will improve through the season.
1. Will the Atlanta Falcons Make the Playoffs in 2025?
Can they? That answer is simple - yes. Will they? That question becomes much tougher.
The Falcons have a playoff roster. They're loaded with skill players on the offensive side of the ball, and the defense is playing as one of the top units in the NFL. If they get positive answers to questions two and four, the Falcons waltz into the playoffs. But they have to turn production into points on offense, and the defense has to keep playing well.
The schedule is tougher than it has been in years past, and all of a sudden, the Indianapolis Colts look formidable as well.
Their next four games include Buffalo (4-1), at San Francisco (4-1), Miami (1-4), and at Patriots (3-2). While 1-3 wouldn't be a season-ender for the Falcons, 2-2 feels like a minimum requirement in the next four.
Taking on the Colts (4-1) in Germany at 4-4, and the next three games are Panthers (1-4), at Saints (1-4), and at Jets (0-5). The Falcons know better than anyone not to take a divisional opponent for granted, but 3-1 needs to be a minimum in this block.
At 7-5, the Falcons finish with the Seahawks, at Buccaneers, at Cardinals, Rams, and Saints. 3-2 doesn't feel out of the question there. With a 10-7 record, the Atlanta Falcons should make the playoffs.
Atlanta has to find some type of consistency. They can't win a crucial game on the road against the 49ers and then fail to show up against the Dolphins (see Panthers, Carolina). Atlanta has head-to-head tie breakers over the Vikings and the Commanders, which could come into play.
The Falcons have a chance to put themselves back in the national conversation on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. It's not a must-win game the same way the Washington game was, but they at least need an effort like they had against the Chiefs in a similar situation in 2024 to keep their positive momentum and belief.
Arthur Blank is right to expect playoffs from this team.