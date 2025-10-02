A Trade Target Atlanta Falcons May Need to Consider
The Atlanta Falcons had their best offensive performance of the season in a 34-point scoring barrage against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Despite the success of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London, there was one sour note.
The Falcons lost wide receiver Darnell Mooney to a hamstring injury.
The injury is the second for Mooney through this point in the season. The wideout missed all of training camp and the team’s Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. He returned to action in Weeks 2 and 3, but he had yet to see his production find its legs.
The veteran wideout nearly reached 1,000 yards in his first season as a Falcon, but his 2025 has not been as successful. He has just 79 yards receiving on seven catches (16 targets). His status after the injury is unknown, according to head coach Raheem Morris.
"I don't know anything about Mooney other than – we'll have to see from this week,” Morris said Monday. “Obviously, he left yesterday with the hamstring. So, we'll see. I don't know how bad it was, but I don't think it's something too bad. But we'll get a check. I'll get a feel for it later.”
The trade deadline is still several weeks away, but Bleacher Report highlighted one trade that “fringe NFL contenders” should make. For the Falcons, it was addressing the second wide receiver position by acquiring the Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.
“One of the more glaring issues is a lack of weapons for second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to work with. The team has been leaning heavily on Bijan Robinson to generate much of its offense, evidenced by the superstar back leading Atlanta in both rushing and receiving yardage over the first four contests.
“With Drake London and Kyle Pitts being the only other Atlanta players to record at least 200 receiving yards this season—not to mention the only other Falcons to record more than seven catches or 16 targets or 79 receiving yards or a touchdown reception in 2025—there is a clear need for a higher quality WR2 to round out the passing attack.
“With Penix needing to find consistency in order to make the leap and take the Falcons into contention, the team shouldn't hesitate to give up some valuable Day 2 capital to make this deal happen.”
Meyers, 28, is in the final year of a three-year deal he signed with Las Vegas. He is set to make $10.5 million. Through the first four games of the season, the wide receiver has 21 catches (33 targets) for 258 yards.
This request would also satisfy a Week 1 trade request by Meyers.
The deadline for any NFL trades is not until November 4th, but the Falcons have plenty to gain by getting ahead of a potential roster hole if Mooney cannot return to health and his consistent level of production.