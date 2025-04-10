The Athletic Likes Mykel Williams as the Right Fit for Atlanta Falcons
After three solid years at the University of Georgia, edge rusher Mykel Williams enters the final stretch of draft season. With the not-so-bright lights of Green Bay, Wisc. ready to host the NFL Draft. the Atlanta Falcons still need to fill the edge rusher void. Granted, they signed veteran Leonard Floyd to shore up the pass rush, but he’s at the end of his career and on a one-year deal.
While Williams won't need to shoulder all of the burden, he will still need to show quick progression. The player Atlanta takes at No. 15 in the draft will be expected to make an early impact. With the franchise knocking on the doorstep of the playoffs, bringing a rookie along slowly does not fit into Atlanta's immediate plans.
The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner slots the former UGA standout as their first-round selection.
"Williams’s scouting profile almost could be used to explain most of this class: He’s a terrific athlete (at 6-5, 260) and has limitless potential as a do-it-all edge with interior rush potential, but he’s also really never put everything together," wrote Baumgardner on The Athletic.
If most of the edge rushing class possesses the same athleticism and ceiling as others, why not Mike Green? What makes Williams better than all but three or four edge rushers in this draft? According to tape, Williams features a rather sudden get-off on the snap.
That in itself could provide the Falcons with more athleticism than they've had in a while. Remember, Bryce Young and Baker Mayfield both move the pocket and keep plays alive with their feet. Williams wasn’t asked to rush the passer as much in Georgia’s defense, so his sack numbers are only at 14 in three seasons, highlighting Baumgardner’s assertion that he’s ever put it all together.
One of the most important points Baumgardner hits on highlightsWilliams's ability to kick inside and operate as a three-technique in a four-man front. In other words, that gives defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich a chess piece to move around, possibly looking for a weak blocker to exploit.
Using Williams in a NASCAR front not only makes the Falcons dangerous, but they help talent like Arnold Ebiketie who profiles as a one speed, corner-bending talent that thrives in space.
The Falcons have never drafted a Georgia Bulldogs player in the first round, and they have a penchant for avoiding pass rush on the first day. Taking Mykel Williams at No. 15 would signify a philosophical change in Flowery Branch that is a long time coming.